Kang's art focuses on 'Ongoing Up-ending' science

LEAD | In the spring of 2021, Leekyung Kang, a celebrated mixed media artist, began her residency at Sanford Underground Research Facility by touring the facility and speaking with scientists about their research. The culmination of her residency is “Ongoing Up-ending,” a collection inspired by the world-leading science taking place nearly a mile underground at SURF.
“The SURF Artist-in-Residence Program gives artists in any field a unique opportunity to explore SURF’s rich history, fascinating infrastructure and world-class science,” said Gina Gibson, coordinator of the SURF Artist-in-Residence program. “We encourage the public to attend this exhibit and see the artwork inspired by SURF.”
A reception with Kang is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lead Deadwood Arts Center, located at 309 W. Main Street in Lead. This free event is co-hosted by the LDAC and SURF. Light refreshments will be served and face masks are required for this event. The exhibit will be on display from Oct. 17 through Dec. 1.
Working primarily with painting, printmaking and sculpture, Kang’s work has been exhibited in South Korea; Doha, Qatar; and cities throughout the United States. She has participated in several residencies internationally, including the Fountainhead fellowship at Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar and the Vermont Studio Center.
Kang’s artistic practice is inextricably tied to the landscapes around her, landscapes she often describes as stratified with physical, invented and imagined layers. Her portfolio explores spaces including the metropolis of Seoul, South Korea, and the evolving architecture of Providence, Rhode Island. Often, she uses Google Earth and GPS programs to help her visualize and imagine inaccessible spaces.
"With this exhibition, I attempt to upend the multiple worlds we live in, in order to question: where to enter and exit? I want to tackle the complexity of the world by using digital and real-time experience," Kang said. "Through my art practice, I want to capture the perpetual transformation of the space that we are living in by straddling the boundaries between figuration and abstraction."
Gibson said Kang's art pieces are a unique representation of SURF, filled with inspiration from the "Ongoing Up-ending" experiences in Lead.
“When an artist is influenced by place, like Professor Kang is, the work becomes the direct result of the artist’s experience in that place. And there aren’t many places as unique as Sanford Lab,” Gibson said.
Created in 2019, the SURF Artist-in-Residence program invites artists to create work inspired by SURF, America’s underground science laboratory. The SURF AiR program is a partnership between SURF and Black Hills State University.
Sanford Lab is operated by the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority (SDSTA) with funding from the Department of Energy’s Office of Science.