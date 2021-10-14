Kang's art focuses on 'Ongoing Up-ending' science

Kang’s artistic practice is inextricably tied to the landscapes around her, landscapes she often describes as stratified with physical, invented and imagined layers. Her portfolio explores spaces including the metropolis of Seoul, South Korea, and the evolving architecture of Providence, Rhode Island. Often, she uses Google Earth and GPS programs to help her visualize and imagine inaccessible spaces.

"With this exhibition, I attempt to upend the multiple worlds we live in, in order to question: where to enter and exit? I want to tackle the complexity of the world by using digital and real-time experience," Kang said. "Through my art practice, I want to capture the perpetual transformation of the space that we are living in by straddling the boundaries between figuration and abstraction."

Gibson said Kang's art pieces are a unique representation of SURF, filled with inspiration from the "Ongoing Up-ending" experiences in Lead.

“When an artist is influenced by place, like Professor Kang is, the work becomes the direct result of the artist’s experience in that place. And there aren’t many places as unique as Sanford Lab,” Gibson said.