Keszler resigns from Sturgis City Council, city accepting applications through Feb. 26

Director of Planning and Permitting Dave Smith said the airport is continuing to see great success and growth. The new taxi lane would be constructed off the concrete apron on the northwest side of the Fixed Base Operation.

"By constructing this taxi lane, we will open up approximately 48,000 square feet of land lease area, providing a projected additional revenue of $5,760 in ground lease per year along with the additional property tax collection once private hangars are constructed," Smith said.

Along with the additional hangar space, Smith said more aircraft will be able to be based at Sturgis, increasing fuel sales and sales tax for maintenance on the airplanes.

The professional service agreement with Helms and Associates will provide engineering, design and construction management of the new taxi lane. Smith said the $345,000 price tag will be covered by yearly entitlements in 2021 and 2022 from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The City Council also approved a study from the South Dakota Department of Transportation on whether or not a traffic signal was warranted at the intersection of Lazelle and Eighth streets. The study was completed in November and recommends the city remove the traffic signal at the intersection for the majority of the year and only use the signal during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.