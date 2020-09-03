Kids Point Daycare and Preschool opens Monday in Spearfish

SPEARFISH | The Spearfish Rec Center is generally bustling with activity, and Monday, when Kids Point Daycare and Preschool opens in the space, will be no exception.
“We are thrilled to be able to accommodate this partnership in our facility, knowing the community need for more childcare facilities in Spearfish,” Recreation Facility Superintendent Brett Rauterkus said. “Kids Point shares Spearfish’s vision for a daycare that provides a high-quality program for children that meets their educational, physical and emotional needs.”
In March, when schools closed to slow the spread of COVID-19, the city of Spearfish repurposed the rec center, which had also been closed to patrons due to the pandemic, to assist with the childcare needs of essential workers in the community. As the city looked into becoming licensed to continue to provide services, staff became aware of the need for more daycare options in Spearfish and realized the rec center had the space to continue to accommodate the service, even as the fitness areas reopened within the facility.
In June, the city issued a request for proposals for a daycare operation in the rec center, and Kids Point Daycare and Preschool, owned and operated by Kendra and Tanner McGinnis, was approved as the chosen provider in July.
On Aug. 17, the Spearfish City Council approved a five-year facility lease and use agreement with Kids Point, and Monday will be the first day that the daycare is in operation on site.
“We are excited for this expansion opportunity and can’t wait to provide these services to more families at the Spearfish Rec Center,” McGinnis said. McGinnis has experience utilizing space for a daycare within a facility owned by another entity; she also operates a Kids Point Daycare within North Point Christian Church, off of Kellem Lane.
Under the lease agreement, Kids Point will utilize the Hourly Care Room, the Party Room, and outdoor play areas (not including areas within the water park) during the daycare’s regular operating hours, which are 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kids Point provides its own staff for the operation of the daycare and is responsible for the cost of any equipment and supplies needed for the daycare.
Rauterkus said that regular users of the rec center will not see any changes related to their use of the facility with the addition of the daycare, and as a benefit to members, there are five spots available to use on an as-needed basis for hourly care services between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Members wishing to utilize this service will be required to pre-register at least one day before needing the service.
For use of the space, Kids Point will pay $500 per month, along with an annual, scaled percentage of the previous year’s gross income from childcare tuition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!