Kids Point Daycare and Preschool opens Monday in Spearfish

“We are excited for this expansion opportunity and can’t wait to provide these services to more families at the Spearfish Rec Center,” McGinnis said. McGinnis has experience utilizing space for a daycare within a facility owned by another entity; she also operates a Kids Point Daycare within North Point Christian Church, off of Kellem Lane.

Under the lease agreement, Kids Point will utilize the Hourly Care Room, the Party Room, and outdoor play areas (not including areas within the water park) during the daycare’s regular operating hours, which are 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kids Point provides its own staff for the operation of the daycare and is responsible for the cost of any equipment and supplies needed for the daycare.

Rauterkus said that regular users of the rec center will not see any changes related to their use of the facility with the addition of the daycare, and as a benefit to members, there are five spots available to use on an as-needed basis for hourly care services between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Members wishing to utilize this service will be required to pre-register at least one day before needing the service.

For use of the space, Kids Point will pay $500 per month, along with an annual, scaled percentage of the previous year’s gross income from childcare tuition.

