Deadwood is gearing up for its high-rev special event of the summer, a spectacle filled with hundreds of classic cars, classic music and the kind of classic fun that made the town famous.
The 25th edition of Kool Deadwood Nites shifts into gear Aug. 22 for four days and nights of parades of vintage vehicles, show-and-shines, auctions and free Main Street performances by some of the legends of rock ‘n roll.
“Kool Deadwood Nites brings a special vibe to town that’s hard to describe,” said Deadwood Chamber Executive Director Lee Harstad, whose organization stages the event. “The cars are spectacular, of course, and the whole town transforms into a sock hop of sorts with so many activities and businesses taking part in the festivities. This event draws classic car and classic rock ‘n roll aficionados from around the country to Deadwood and the Black Hills.
“We’ve been going 25 years strong and we have no thoughts of downshifting,” Harstad added.
The entire town gets in the swing of things the evening of Thursday, Aug. 22, with the 11th Annual Sock Hop and the ‘60s English beat rock band Herman's Hermits, starring multi-talented frontman Peter Noone. Herman’s Hermits sold more than 60 million recordings, with 14 singles and seven albums going gold. The Hermits were named Cashbox’s “Entertainer of the Year” - twice. Noone is a natural entertainer, with his talent extending into acting and hosting television. Hit songs by Herman's Hermits include, "Mrs. Brown You've Got A Lovely Daughter" and "I'm Into Something Good."
The Kingsmen will keep the party alive, headlining on Friday night. This ‘60s garage rock band is most famous for its top hit version of, "Louie Louie." These rock and roll legends are bringing the grooves appropriate to people of all ages, according to Harstad.
The Fabulous Thunderbirds headline Saturday night. Some classic favorites by The Fabulous Thunderbirds include, "Tuff Enuff," and "Wrap it Up." This Texas blues band has been going 30 years strong and promises a rockin' good time for Kool Deadwood Nites, Harstad said.
You have free articles remaining.
Each year more than 700 classic cars attend the event and go bumper-to-bumper in the Kool Deadwood Nites Classic Car Competition. Spectators may view the cars during the judging from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Days of '76 Event Complex and adjoining Ferguson Field. Winners are announced at the History & Information Center at 11 a.m. Sunday morning, following the 9 a.m. Classic Car parade and 10 a.m. Show n’ Shine on Historic Main Street. Registration of classic car entries for 2019 Kool Deadwood Nites will be held at the Deadwood Welcome Center, 501 Main St. Other weekend events include rod runs and poker runs.
The Classic Car Auction is held at Deadwood Mountain Grand Friday and Saturday, beginning each day at 9 a.m. with memorabilia. Auction vehicle check-in will be from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. For more information, contact McPherson Auction & Realty at 605-484-1781 or 605-381-1594.
A free parking area and shuttle will be offered again this year, from Akela Spa to Deadwood. This is a free service to all of our guests for Kool Deadwood Nites, and it runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
Meet professional drivers at the NAPA Tool Trailer in the Deadwood Welcome Center parking lot at 501 Main St. Brad Sweet (Sprint Car) will be available to visit with fans from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 23, and Ron Capps (Funny Car) will be on hand from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24.
Kool Deadwood Nites wraps up with a Sunday evening concert at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. The “Happy Together Tour – 2019,” will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in the DMG’s Event Center featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, the Classics IV and The Cowsills. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit deadwood.com or call the Deadwood Chamber at 578-1876.