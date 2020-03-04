Kool Deadwood Nites set for five-day run in August

Kool Deadwood Nites brings car lovers together for an event full of classic cars, classic music and classic fun. It’s a sock hop — Deadwood style.
Enjoy the region's best classic car show, including a parade, show-and-shine and free concerts on Main Street. And for the first time in the history of Kool Deadwood Nites, the event will span a total of five days, featuring an extra night of live music entertainment and the largest line-up of rock-n-roll legends Kool Deadwood Nites has ever seen.
The event kicks off Wednesday, August 26, and continues through Sunday, August 30. All Main Street and Outlaw Square concerts during Kool Deadwood Nites are free and open to the public.
Deadwood's new public venue, Outlaw Square, will host a bonus evening of live music on August 2, to set the event in motion. The Surfin’ Safari Band will take the stage with some throwback sounds to match the Kool Deadwood Nites vibe. The Surfin’ Safari Band shares a passion for the Oldies and Golden Oldies music genres.
August 27 is the 12th Annual Sock Hop and will feature live entertainment by The Grass Roots, The Buckinghams, and The Box Tops, with music beginning at 8 p.m. on Main Street.
The Grass Roots have charted 29 singles; 13 of which went gold followed by one platinum album. Some of their top hits include "Midnight Confessions," "The River Is Wide" and "I'd Wait a Million Years."
The Buckinghams, an American Sunshine pop band from Chicago, became one of the top selling acts of 1967, charting five Top 40 hits that year, including "Lawdy Miss Clawdy," "Hey Baby (They're Playing Our Song)" and "Susan."
The Box Tops first charted in 1967 with a song called "The Letter" as well as seven additional Top 40 hits. Original founding members Bill Cunningham and Gary Talley will be performing in Deadwood.
Friday night headliner and platinum hit-makers Orleans will celebrate 48 years of live performances this year. Their iconic radio hits include “Still The One”, “Dance With Me” and “Love Takes Time.:
The Ripcords keep the music alive as a headliner on Saturday night. The band is best known for a number of car- and beach-based records produced in the 1960s, including “Hey Little Cobra,” “Three-Window Coupe” and “Red Hot Roadster.”
The 1960s American bubblegum pop band The 1910 Fruitgum Company will also headline Saturday night. The band’s pop hits include "Simon Says," "May I Take A Giant Step," and "Goody Goody Gumdrops."
Kool Deadwood Nites wraps up with a Sunday evening concert held at Deadwood Mountain Grand. The ‘Happy Together Tour – 2020’ will be celebrating their 11th anniversary in the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), The Association, Mark Lindsay (the longtime lead singer of Paul Revere & the Raiders), and The Cowsills. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.
But the real stars of Kool Deadwood Nites are the cars. Each year more than 700 classic cars attend the event and go bumper-to-bumper in the Kool Deadwood Nites Classic Car Competition. Spectators can view the cars during the judging from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Days of '76 Event Complex and adjoining Ferguson Field. Winners are announced at the History & Information Center on Sunday morning (11 a.m.) following the Classic Car parade (9 a.m.) and Show n’ Shine (10 a.m.) on Main Street.
Registration of classic car entries for 2020 Kool Deadwood Nites will be held at the Deadwood Welcome Center, 501 Main Street. Other weekend events include rod runs and poker runs.
The Classic Car Auction is held at Deadwood Mountain Grand Friday and Saturday, beginning each day at 9 a.m. with memorabilia. Auction vehicle check-in will be on August 27 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information contact McPherson Auction & Realty at (605) 484-1781 or at (605) 381-1594.
A free parking area and shuttle will be offered again this year, from Akela Spa to Deadwood. It runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on August 27 and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on August 28-29.