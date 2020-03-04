Kool Deadwood Nites set for five-day run in August

Kool Deadwood Nites brings car lovers together for an event full of classic cars, classic music and classic fun. It’s a sock hop — Deadwood style.

Enjoy the region's best classic car show, including a parade, show-and-shine and free concerts on Main Street. And for the first time in the history of Kool Deadwood Nites, the event will span a total of five days, featuring an extra night of live music entertainment and the largest line-up of rock-n-roll legends Kool Deadwood Nites has ever seen.

The event kicks off Wednesday, August 26, and continues through Sunday, August 30. All Main Street and Outlaw Square concerts during Kool Deadwood Nites are free and open to the public.

Deadwood's new public venue, Outlaw Square, will host a bonus evening of live music on August 2, to set the event in motion. The Surfin’ Safari Band will take the stage with some throwback sounds to match the Kool Deadwood Nites vibe. The Surfin’ Safari Band shares a passion for the Oldies and Golden Oldies music genres.

August 27 is the 12th Annual Sock Hop and will feature live entertainment by The Grass Roots, The Buckinghams, and The Box Tops, with music beginning at 8 p.m. on Main Street.