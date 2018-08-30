Hundreds of owners of hot rods, street machines, custom and cool classic cars and trucks and their enthusiasts converged on Deadwood for last week’s 24th annual Kool Deadwood Nites, featuring parades, show ‘n shines, cruises, auctions and concerts, all in and around the Old West ambience of Deadwood and the northern Black Hills.
Free Main Street concerts included shows by The Grass Roots, The Lettermen and the Box Tops.
This year’s event also included a lead-in to this week’s 15th annual Sturgis Mustang Rally, catering to enthusiasts of Ford’s classic sports coupe. Mustang Monday in Deadwood included free concerts by Jay & The Americans and The Happenings at the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds.