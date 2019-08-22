Lawrence/Butte County Fair 4-H results
Exhibitor Name, 4-H Club, Division, Class Ribbon
Braelyn Adams, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Crops & Weeds, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat, Blue; Market Beef, Purple; Beef, Market Beef, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple.
Kai Banks, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue.
Rachael Banks, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Poultry, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Red; Poultry Showmanship, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Market Sheep, Purple;
Billie Jo Barden, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Companion Animal, Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Photography, Blue.
Emma Barden, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Poultry, Blue; Companion Animal, Red; Poultry Showmanship, Red.
Mattie Barden, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Veterinary Science, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Red; Poultry, Red; Photography, Purple; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Rabbit Showmanship, Purple; Rabbit, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Poultry, Purple; Photography, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.
Edward Blair, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Beef Showmanship, Blue; Companion Animal, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Dairy Goat, Red; Visual Arts, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Market Beef, Yellow; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Poultry, Blue; ; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Red; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Beef, Purple; Breeding Beef, Yellow; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple.
Kate Blair, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Companion Animal, Yellow; Breeding Beef, Yellow; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Rabbit Showmanship, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Rabbit, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Market Beef, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Dairy Goat, Blue; Poultry, Yellow; Home Environment, Red; Beef Showmanship, Purple.
Tanner Bridge, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Poultry, Red; Poultry, Red; Wood Science, Purple; Poultry, Purple; Poultry, Red; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue.
Jeremy Brown, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Welding Science, Blue; Companion Animal, Purple; Rabbit, Blue.
Kiara Brown, Horseshoe 4-H Club, Foods & Nutrition, Yellow ; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue ; Visual Arts, Yellow ; Visual Arts, Yellow ; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow ; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow ; Visual Arts, Purple ; Visual Arts, Purple ; Visual Arts, Yellow ; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow;
JohnMichael Burhenn, Valley View 4-H Club--Photography, Yellow; Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Dairy Cattle, Blue; Visual Arts, Yellow; Home Environment, Yellow; Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Dairy Cattle Showmanship, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Dairy Cattle, Blue; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple;
Kaitlin Burhenn, Valley View 4-H Club--Home Environment, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple;
Reba Burhenn, Valley View 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Music/Dance, Yellow; Home Environment, Yellow; Dairy Cattle, Blue; Photography, Yellow; Dairy Cattle Showmanship, Blue; Food Preservation, Yellow; Horse & Pony, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple; Photography, Yellow; Dairy Cattle, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple.
Kaydence Burke, Butte/Lawrence County Independent Members--Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Fashion Revue, Blue; Market Sheep, Blue; Home Environment, Blue; Home Environment, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple.
Colton Burtzlaff, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Breeding Meat Goat, Blue; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Lexa Burtzlaff, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue.
Payton Burtzlaff, Lucky Ten 4-H Club, Market Sheep, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Bridger Canfield, Range Riders 4-H Club--Beef Showmanship, Red; Market Beef, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple.
Micah Canfield, Range Riders 4-H Club--Market Beef, Blue; Beef Showmanship, Blue; Photography, Purple.
Tacen Carr, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Beef Showmanship, Blue; Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Market Beef, Red; Poultry, Blue; Market Sheep, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Blue.
Garrett Carter, Range Riders 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple.
Glenn Carter, Range Riders 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, White; Hobbies & Collections, Blue; Safety, Purple; Citizenship, Purple.
Charles Clements, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Wood Science, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Red; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Red; Market Sheep, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Jorey Clements, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Wood Science, Blue; Gardening & Landscaping, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple.
Kelsi Clements, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Blue; Market Sheep, Blue; Wood Science, Purple; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Photography, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Red; Market Sheep, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Photography, Blue.
Abbey Clendening, Young Riders 4-H Club--Gardening & Landscaping, Purple; Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Fashion Revue, Yellow; Poultry, Purple; Poultry, Blue; Rabbit Showmanship, Red; Rabbit, Blue; Poultry, Purple; Rabbit, Purple.
Baylee Clendening, Young Riders 4-H Club--Photography, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Rabbit, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Fashion Revue, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Blue; Poultry, Red; Poultry, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple; Poultry, Red; Photography, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue.
Tayler Clendening, Young Riders 4-H Club--Poultry & Eggs, Yellow.
Braden Conry, Valley View 4-H Club--Wood Science, Blue; Welding Science, Blue; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Gardening & Landscaping, Blue.
Calvin Conry, Valley View 4-H Club--Hobbies & Collections, Blue; Wood Science, Blue; Welding Science, Blue; Hobbies & Collections, Blue.
Cooper Conry, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.
Chloe Crago, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow; Photography, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Photography, Blue; Market Goat, Yellow; Photography, Blue; Photography, Red; Visual Arts, Blue; Dairy Goat, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow. Lainey Crago, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Yellow; Dairy Goat, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Yellow; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Market Goat, Yellow; Photography, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Photography, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Yellow; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple; Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow.
Chloe Crowser, Short Chaps--Beef Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Blue; Breeding Beef, Red; Dairy Goat, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Dairy Goat, Purple.
Conner Crowser, Short Chaps--Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Yellow; Market Goat, Yellow; Beef Showmanship, Yellow.
Abbie Culver, River Riders 4-H Club--Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Visual Arts, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Shooting Sports, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Market Beef, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Breeding Beef, Red; Poultry & Eggs, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Poultry & Eggs, Red; Home Environment, Yellow; Home Environment, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; First Aid (Health), Yellow; Health, Yellow; Health, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Red; Beef Showmanship, Red; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple.
Serena Davis, Butte Badgers 4-H Club,--Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Blue.
Tye Davis, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Beef Showmanship, Purple; Beef Futurity, Red; Market Beef, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Beef, Red; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Red.
Lyndey Dean, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Swine Showmanship, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Photography, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Yellow.
Natalie Dean, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Photography, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Red; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Photography, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Photography, Blue; Swine Showmanship, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Photography, Purple; Photography, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow.
Carson Diedrich, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Poultry, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Poultry, Red; Poultry, Yellow; Wood Science, Purple; Wood Science, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Photography, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Community Service, Purple; Poultry, Blue.
Chase Dirk, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Market Beef, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple.
Shaley Dirk, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Beef Showmanship, Red; Market Beef, Blue.
Misty Drieling, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Purple; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Range Sciences & Pasture Management, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Dog Obedience & Dog Agility, Yellow; Soil & Soil Conservation, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Dog Obedience & Dog Agility, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Range Sciences & Pasture Management, Yellow; Dog Obedience & Dog Agility, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Rabbit Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Rabbit, Purple.
LillieAnn Dubois, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Atty Eastman, Horseshoe 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Food Preservation, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Food Preservation, Blue; Food Preservation, Blue.
Selah Ehnes, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Clothing & Textiles, Blue; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Home Environment, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple.
Josie Erickson, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Photography, Purple; Photography, Blue.
Rachel Erk, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Fitness & Sports, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue.
Sarah Erk, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Electricity, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple;
William Erk, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Red; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Engineering, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Robotics, Purple.
Cody Foos, Valley View 4-H Club--Wood Science, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Welding Science, Red.
Myah Franke, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Welding Science, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Sawyer Franke, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Welding Science, Purple.
Rowdy Franklin, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Market Sheep, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.
Sorley Franklin, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Market Sheep, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple.
Teegan Frederickson, Range Riders 4-H Club--Breeding Beef, Yellow; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Purple.
Tiernan Frederickson, Range Riders 4-H Club--Market Beef, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Beef, Purple.
Emmett Frerichs, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Poultry, Red; Visual Arts, Yellow; Dairy Goat, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Tancy Frerichs, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat, Blue; Poultry, Yellow; Poultry, Red; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple.
Jake Fuerst, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Sydney Fuerst, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.
Kameron Gobel, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Poultry, Purple; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Purple; Poultry, Red; Poultry, Purple; Poultry, Yellow; Poultry Showmanship, Purple.
Bennett Gordon, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Child Development & Family Life, Blue; Range Sciences & Pasture Management, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Conservation & Stewardship, Purple; Beef, Purple; Market Goat, Blue; Market Goat, Blue; Citizenship, Purple; Market Goat, Purple; Market Goat, Purple.
Danika Gordon, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Market Goat, Purple; Market Goat, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Blue; Conservation & Stewardship, Purple; Market Goat, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Meat Goat, Purple.
Matea Gordon, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Community Service, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Leadership Skills Development, Blue; Child Development & Family Life, Purple; Market Goat, Blue; Market Goat, Purple; Crops & Weeds, Purple; Market Goat, Purple.
Brynn Grubl, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Hobbies & Collections, Yellow; Breeding Beef, Purple; Breeding Beef, Purple; Breeding Beef, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Breeding Beef, Red; Beef Showmanship, Red.
Gretchen Gutknecht, Horseshoe 4-H Club--Poultry & Eggs, Purple; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple; Writing & Public Speaking, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Blue.
Jayden Haivala, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Hobbies & Collections, Purple.
Hunter Hanson, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Photography, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Videography, Purple.
Katherine Heine, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Red.
Lauren Heine, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Swine Showmanship, Purple.
Sara Heine, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow.
Charlie Henwood, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Welding Science, Purple.
Thomas Henwood, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Welding Science, Purple.
Weston Hiles, Short Chaps--Market Sheep, Purple; Wood Science, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Cole Hockenbary, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Community Service, Purple; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Character Education, Blue; Leadership Skills Development, Blue; Poultry, Purple; Poultry, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Red; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Citizenship, Blue.
Collin Hockenbary, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Citizenship, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Conservation & Stewardship, Purple; Consumer Education, Red; Writing & Public Speaking, Purple; Leadership Skills Development, White; Character Education, Red; Aerospace & Rocketry, Blue; Community Service, Blue.
Layla Hockenbary, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Community Service, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Purple; Shooting Sports, Blue; Character Education, White; Writing & Public Speaking, Blue; Home Environment, Blue; Leadership Skills Development, Red; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Red; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Hobbies & Collections, Yellow; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Citizenship, Blue.
Shaylie Holben, Range Riders 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Market Beef, Blue; Photography, Purple.
Megan Jackson, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Yellow; Poultry, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple.
Cody Jones, River Riders 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Home Environment, Yellow; Home Environment, Yellow; Poultry & Eggs, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Hobbies & Collections, Yellow; Breeding Beef, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Breeding Beef, Red; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; First Aid (Health), Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Health, Yellow; Health, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Red; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Shooting Sports, Yellow; Shooting Sports, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Red; Market Sheep, Purple.
Jesse Jones, River Riders 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Blue; Breeding Beef, Red; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Shooting Sports, Yellow; Shooting Sports, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Yellow; Health, Yellow; Health, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; First Aid (Health), Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Market Beef, Red; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Home Environment, Yellow; Home Environment, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue.
Karlie Kammerer, Short Chaps--Market Beef, Yellow; Breeding Beef, Blue; Market Beef, Yellow; Market Beef, Blue; Beef Showmanship, Yellow; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Red; Market Beef, Blue; Breeding Beef, Red; Rabbit Showmanship, Yellow; Rabbit, Purple; Market Beef, Red.
Elijah Kari, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Sheep & Wool, Blue.
Faith Kari, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple.
You have free articles remaining.
Nathaniel Kari, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Red; Poultry Showmanship, Purple.
Zechariah Kari, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Automotive, Small & Tractor Engines, Purple.
Ambree Kirstine, Valley View 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Blue; Child Development & Family Life, Blue; Community Service, Purple; Home Environment, Yellow; Home Environment, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Writing & Public Speaking, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; First Aid (Health), Red; Writing & Public Speaking, Blue; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Blue; Home Environment, Blue; Health, Blue; Poultry, Red; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Blue; Wood Science, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Home Environment, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Food Preservation, Yellow; Home Environment, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Writing & Public Speaking, Purple.
Taya Kirstine, Valley View 4-H Club--Poultry, Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Home Environment, Yellow; Rabbit Showmanship, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Rabbit, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Health, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Graphic Design, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Writing & Public Speaking, Blue; Computers & Technology, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Child Development & Family Life, Purple; Writing & Public Speaking, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Community Service, Blue; Visual Arts, Yellow.
Carlie Kissack, Young Riders 4-H Club--Home Environment, Purple; Photography, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Market Sheep, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple;
Birk Kraft, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Showmanship, Purple.
Nicole Kraft, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.
Ellie Kukuchka, Young Riders 4-H Club--Home Environment, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Blue; Dairy Goat, Blue; Dairy Goat, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Poultry, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Teneesha Larson, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Companion Animal, Purple; Companion Animal, Yellow; Home Environment, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple.
Brenna Leitner, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Yellow; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Fashion Revue, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Welding Science, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Yellow; Shooting Sports, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue.
Sawyer Leitner, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Rabbit Showmanship, Yellow.
Kavin Linch, Valley View 4-H Club--Welding Science, Purple; Wood Science, Blue; Home Environment, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Writing & Public Speaking, Purple.
Ashlynn Little, Range Riders 4-H Club--Poultry, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Purple; Poultry, Yellow; Poultry Showmanship, Purple.
Morgan Little, Range Riders 4-H Club--Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Poultry, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Red; Poultry, Blue.
Rowan Lutz, Range Riders 4-H Club--Dairy Goat, Purple; Breeding Beef, Red; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Red; Beef Showmanship, Blue.
Clay Mackaben, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Beef Showmanship, Red; Shooting Sports, Purple; Sheep & Wool, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Blue; Sheep & Wool, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Wood Science, Yellow; Welding Science, Yellow; Welding Science, Red; Wood Science, Purple; Range Sciences & Pasture Management, Purple; Dairy Goat, Purple.
Morgan Mackaben, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Dairy Goat, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Dairy Goat, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Range Sciences & Pasture Management, Purple; Wood Science, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Sheep & Wool, Yellow; Market Beef, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Red; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Sheep & Wool, Yellow; Sheep & Wool, Yellow; Shooting Sports, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue.
Bethany Mahaffy, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Mary Mahaffy, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Stacy Mahaffy, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue.
Anika Main, Valley View 4-H Club--Engineering, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Music/Dance, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Child Development & Family Life, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Food Preservation, Blue
Joshua Main, Valley View 4-H Club--Food Preservation, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Food Preservation, Blue; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Gardening & Landscaping, Purple.
Lydia Main, Valley View 4-H Club--Gardening & Landscaping, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Photography, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Photography, Purple; Health, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Child Development & Family Life, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple.
Mesa Mangis, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Food Preservation, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Gardening & Landscaping, Purple; Gardening & Landscaping, Blue; Gardening & Landscaping, Blue.
Matthew Marrs, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Wood Science, Blue; Welding Science, Yellow; Food Preservation, Purple; Wood Science, Yellow.
Isabelle May, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Poultry & Eggs, Purple.
Tee McAmis, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Market Beef, Blue; Beef Showmanship, Yellow; Beef Showmanship, Purple.
Blaise McGregor, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Home Environment, Blue; Home Environment, Blue; Home Environment, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Dairy Goat, Blue; Dairy Goat, Purple; Dairy Goat, Red; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Market Goat, Yellow; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Dairy Goat, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Photography, Blue; Shooting Sports, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Crops & Weeds, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.
Caleb McGregor, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow; Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Market Goat, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Market Goat, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Dairy Goat, Red; Dairy Goat, Red; Dairy Goat, Dairy Goat, Red; Dairy Goat, Red; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Home Environment, Blue; Home Environment, Blue.
Macee McGregor, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Home Environment, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Dairy Goat, Purple; Dairy Goat, Red; Dairy Goat, Blue; Dairy Goat, Red; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Photography, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Market Goat, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Goat, Yellow; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Companion Animal, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow; Photography, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.
Carter McKenna, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Market Sheep, Blue; Market Sheep, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Breeding Beef, Blue.
Reese McKenna, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Blue; Market Sheep, Purple.
Ava McLennan, Short Chaps--Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Poultry, Purple; Breeding Beef, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple.
Joseph McLennan, Short Chaps--Breeding Beef, Blue; Poultry, Red; Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Beef Showmanship, Purple.
Kianna Miller, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue.
Regan Miller, Range Riders 4-H Club--Home Environment, Purple; Welding Science, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue.
Riley Newman, Range Riders 4-H Club--Wood Science, Purple.
Autymn Oakes, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Health, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Home Environment, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Blue; Rabbit, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Red; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Matilyn Oakes, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Photography, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Yellow; Welding Science, Yellow; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Wood Science, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Photography, Purple.
Payge Oakes, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Rabbit Showmanship, Red; Rabbit, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple;
Finn Ollila, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Red; Photography, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Purple; Sheep & Wool, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Photography, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Blue; Wood Science, Blue; Wood Science, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Yellow.
Jory Olson, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Market Sheep, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Jayme Peterson, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Home Environment, Purple.
Shaylee Pickett, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Maia Pochop, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Purple; International Study & Exchange Programs, Blue; Food Preservation, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Food Preservation, Purple; Food Preservation, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Horse & Pony, Purple.
Preston Ray, Horseshoe 4-H Club--Poultry & Eggs, Purple.
Raina Reder, Short Chaps--Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple.
Reese, Ribordy, Range Riders 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple.
Neriah Riley, Young Riders 4-H Club--Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Dairy Cattle, Purple; Dairy Cattle, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Dairy Cattle Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Purple; Wood Science, Blue; Fashion Revue, Purple; Breeding Beef, Red; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Poultry, Yellow; Poultry, Yellow; Poultry, Purple; Market Beef, Red; Dairy Cattle, Purple; Breeding Beef, Red; Beef Showmanship, Purple.
Caitlin Ringling, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Photography, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Photography, Purple; Photography, Blue; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Food Preservation, Purple; Food Preservation, Blue; Food Preservation, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, White; Photography, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Hobbies & Collections, Yellow; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue.
Lainna Ruby, Short Chaps--Breeding Beef, Blue; Market Beef, Red; Breeding Beef, Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Market Beef, Red; Market Beef, Red; Breeding Beef, Purple; Market Beef, Yellow; Beef Showmanship, Blue.
Hannah Sandgren, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Home Environment, Yellow.
Chase Schenk, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Purple; ; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; ; Photography, Purple; ; Market Sheep, Purple; ; Photography, Purple.
Karlee Schenk, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Photography, Purple.
Kinzee Schenk, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple.
Casen Schmidt, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Companion Animal, Yellow; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Companion Animal, Yellow; Poultry, Yellow; Poultry, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Red; Poultry, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Beef Futurity, Red.
Lily Sexton, Horseshoe 4-H Club--Shooting Sports, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Rabbit, Blue; Rabbit, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Rabbit, Blue; Rabbit, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Blue; Fashion Revue, Purple.
Rio Sexton, Horseshoe 4-H Club--Rabbit, Purple; Music/Dance, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Blue; Rabbit, Blue; Rabbit, Blue; Robotics, Purple.
Tava Sexton, Horseshoe 4-H Club--Shooting Sports, Blue; Rabbit, Blue; Rabbit, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Rabbit, Yellow; Rabbit, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Fashion Revue, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Blue.
Brandyn Shaykett, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue.
Kaitlynn Shaykett, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Kobe Shaykett, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Purple.
Alexis Sheeler, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.
Andrew Simmons, Young Riders 4-H Club--Dairy Goat, Purple; Geology & Minerals, Yellow; Forestry, Yellow; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Wood Science, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Dog Obedience & Dog Agility, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple;
Julian Smith, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Wood Science, Purple.
Samuel Soulek, Range Riders 4-H Club--Wood Science, Purple.
Elijah Stomprud, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Wood Science, Purple.
Joshua Stomprud, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Music/Dance, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue.
Kaira Stomprud, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Music/Dance, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue.
Aliceson Stranberg, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Photography, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow; Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow; Breeding Meat Goat, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Yellow; Breeding Beef, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Rabbit, Blue; Market Sheep, Blue; Wood Science, Blue; Breeding Beef, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Yellow; Wood Science, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Beef, Purple; Photography, Purple; Market Goat, Purple.
Justin Stranberg, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Breeding Beef, Yellow; Breeding Beef, Yellow; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Blue; Breeding Beef, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Meat Goat, Purple;
Rachel Stranberg, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Breeding Meat Goat, Blue; Breeding Meat Goat, Purple; Breeding Meat Goat, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Photography, Purple; Breeding Beef, Purple; Breeding Beef, Red; Rabbit, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Breeding Beef, Purple; Wood Science, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Purple; Wood Science, Blue; Breeding Beef, Purple; Market Goat, Purple;
TyLee Tetrault, Range Riders 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Poultry & Eggs, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Market Sheep, Blue; Food & Nutrition, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Purple;
Treyton Turnbow, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.
Kade Vavruska, Range Riders 4-H Club--Food Preservation, Purple.
Rylan Vavruska, Range Riders 4-H Club--Beef Showmanship, Blue; Beef Futurity, Blue; Beef Futurity, Blue; Market Swine; Swine Showmanship; Welding Science, Blue; Wood Science, Blue.
Laurie Vifquain, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Blue;Visual Arts, Purple.
Mataya Ward, Short Chaps--Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Dairy Goat, Purple; Photography, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Health, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Photography, Purple.
Sern Weishaar, Short Chaps--Health, Purple.
Shaine Weishaar, Short Chaps--Home Environment, Blue; Gardening & Landscaping, Blue;
Slone Weishaar, Short Chaps--Wood Science, Purple.
Radley Wendt, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Market Beef, Red; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Red.
Allen, Wetz, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.
Kendra Wetz, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Beef Futurity, Yellow; Beef Showmanship, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue;
Logan Willert--Gardening & Landscaping, Blue; Photography, Purple; Graphic Design, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Red; Home Environment, Blue; Rabbit, Purple; Rabbit, Purple; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Wood Science, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Purple;
Radlie Williams, Range Riders 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Breeding Beef, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Yellow.
Rigyn Williams, Range Riders 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple.
Dana Youngberg, River Riders 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Blue.