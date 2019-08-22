{{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence/Butte County Fair 4-H results

Exhibitor Name, 4-H Club, Division, Class Ribbon

Braelyn Adams, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Crops & Weeds, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat, Blue; Market Beef, Purple; Beef, Market Beef, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple.

Kai Banks, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue.

Rachael Banks, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Poultry, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Red; Poultry Showmanship, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Market Sheep, Purple;

Billie Jo Barden, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Companion Animal, Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Photography, Blue.

Emma Barden, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Poultry, Blue; Companion Animal, Red; Poultry Showmanship, Red.

Mattie Barden, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Veterinary Science, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Red; Poultry, Red; Photography, Purple; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Rabbit Showmanship, Purple; Rabbit, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Poultry, Purple; Photography, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.

Edward Blair, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Beef Showmanship, Blue; Companion Animal, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Dairy Goat, Red; Visual Arts, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Market Beef, Yellow; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Poultry, Blue; ; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Red; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Beef, Purple; Breeding Beef, Yellow; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple.

Kate Blair, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Companion Animal, Yellow; Breeding Beef, Yellow; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Rabbit Showmanship, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Rabbit, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Market Beef, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Dairy Goat, Blue; Poultry, Yellow; Home Environment, Red; Beef Showmanship, Purple.

Tanner Bridge, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Poultry, Red; Poultry, Red; Wood Science, Purple; Poultry, Purple; Poultry, Red; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue.

Jeremy Brown, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Welding Science, Blue; Companion Animal, Purple; Rabbit, Blue.

Kiara Brown, Horseshoe 4-H Club, Foods & Nutrition, Yellow ; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue ; Visual Arts, Yellow ; Visual Arts, Yellow ; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow ; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow ; Visual Arts, Purple ; Visual Arts, Purple ; Visual Arts, Yellow ; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow;

JohnMichael Burhenn, Valley View 4-H Club--Photography, Yellow; Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Dairy Cattle, Blue; Visual Arts, Yellow; Home Environment, Yellow; Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Dairy Cattle Showmanship, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Dairy Cattle, Blue; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple;

Kaitlin Burhenn, Valley View 4-H Club--Home Environment, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple;

Reba Burhenn, Valley View 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Music/Dance, Yellow; Home Environment, Yellow; Dairy Cattle, Blue; Photography, Yellow; Dairy Cattle Showmanship, Blue; Food Preservation, Yellow; Horse & Pony, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple; Photography, Yellow; Dairy Cattle, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple.

Kaydence Burke, Butte/Lawrence County Independent Members--Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Fashion Revue, Blue; Market Sheep, Blue; Home Environment, Blue; Home Environment, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple.

Colton Burtzlaff, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Breeding Meat Goat, Blue; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Lexa Burtzlaff, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue.

Payton Burtzlaff, Lucky Ten 4-H Club, Market Sheep, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Bridger Canfield, Range Riders 4-H Club--Beef Showmanship, Red; Market Beef, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple.

Micah Canfield, Range Riders 4-H Club--Market Beef, Blue; Beef Showmanship, Blue; Photography, Purple.

Tacen Carr, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Beef Showmanship, Blue; Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Market Beef, Red; Poultry, Blue; Market Sheep, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Blue.

Garrett Carter, Range Riders 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple.

Glenn Carter, Range Riders 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, White; Hobbies & Collections, Blue; Safety, Purple; Citizenship, Purple.

Charles Clements, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Wood Science, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Red; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Red; Market Sheep, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Jorey Clements, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Wood Science, Blue; Gardening & Landscaping, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple.

Kelsi Clements, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Blue; Market Sheep, Blue; Wood Science, Purple; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Photography, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Red; Market Sheep, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Photography, Blue.

Abbey Clendening, Young Riders 4-H Club--Gardening & Landscaping, Purple; Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Fashion Revue, Yellow; Poultry, Purple; Poultry, Blue; Rabbit Showmanship, Red; Rabbit, Blue; Poultry, Purple; Rabbit, Purple.

Baylee Clendening, Young Riders 4-H Club--Photography, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Rabbit, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Fashion Revue, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Blue; Poultry, Red; Poultry, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple; Poultry, Red; Photography, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue.

Tayler Clendening, Young Riders 4-H Club--Poultry & Eggs, Yellow.

Braden Conry, Valley View 4-H Club--Wood Science, Blue; Welding Science, Blue; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Gardening & Landscaping, Blue.

Calvin Conry, Valley View 4-H Club--Hobbies & Collections, Blue; Wood Science, Blue; Welding Science, Blue; Hobbies & Collections, Blue.

Cooper Conry, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.

Chloe Crago, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow; Photography, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Photography, Blue; Market Goat, Yellow; Photography, Blue; Photography, Red; Visual Arts, Blue; Dairy Goat, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow. Lainey Crago, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Yellow; Dairy Goat, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Yellow; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Market Goat, Yellow; Photography, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Photography, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Yellow; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple; Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow.

Chloe Crowser, Short Chaps--Beef Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Blue; Breeding Beef, Red; Dairy Goat, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Dairy Goat, Purple.

Conner Crowser, Short Chaps--Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Yellow; Market Goat, Yellow; Beef Showmanship, Yellow.

Abbie Culver, River Riders 4-H Club--Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Visual Arts, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Shooting Sports, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Market Beef, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Breeding Beef, Red; Poultry & Eggs, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Poultry & Eggs, Red; Home Environment, Yellow; Home Environment, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; First Aid (Health), Yellow; Health, Yellow; Health, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Red; Beef Showmanship, Red; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple.

Serena Davis, Butte Badgers 4-H Club,--Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Blue.

Tye Davis, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Beef Showmanship, Purple; Beef Futurity, Red; Market Beef, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Beef, Red; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Red.

Lyndey Dean, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Swine Showmanship, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Photography, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Yellow.

Natalie Dean, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Photography, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Red; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Photography, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Photography, Blue; Swine Showmanship, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Photography, Purple; Photography, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow.

Carson Diedrich, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Poultry, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Poultry, Red; Poultry, Yellow; Wood Science, Purple; Wood Science, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Photography, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Community Service, Purple; Poultry, Blue.

Chase Dirk, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Market Beef, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple.

Shaley Dirk, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Beef Showmanship, Red; Market Beef, Blue.

Misty Drieling, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Purple; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Range Sciences & Pasture Management, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Dog Obedience & Dog Agility, Yellow; Soil & Soil Conservation, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Dog Obedience & Dog Agility, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Range Sciences & Pasture Management, Yellow; Dog Obedience & Dog Agility, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Rabbit Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Rabbit, Purple.

LillieAnn Dubois, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Atty Eastman, Horseshoe 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Food Preservation, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Food Preservation, Blue; Food Preservation, Blue.

Selah Ehnes, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Clothing & Textiles, Blue; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Home Environment, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple.

Josie Erickson, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Photography, Purple; Photography, Blue.

Rachel Erk, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Fitness & Sports, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue.

Sarah Erk, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Electricity, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple;

William Erk, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Red; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Engineering, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Robotics, Purple.

Cody Foos, Valley View 4-H Club--Wood Science, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Welding Science, Red.

Myah Franke, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Welding Science, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Sawyer Franke, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Welding Science, Purple.

Rowdy Franklin, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Market Sheep, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.

Sorley Franklin, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Market Sheep, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple.

Teegan Frederickson, Range Riders 4-H Club--Breeding Beef, Yellow; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Purple.

Tiernan Frederickson, Range Riders 4-H Club--Market Beef, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Beef, Purple.

Emmett Frerichs, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Poultry, Red; Visual Arts, Yellow; Dairy Goat, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Tancy Frerichs, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat, Blue; Poultry, Yellow; Poultry, Red; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple.

Jake Fuerst, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Sydney Fuerst, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.

Kameron Gobel, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Poultry, Purple; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Purple; Poultry, Red; Poultry, Purple; Poultry, Yellow; Poultry Showmanship, Purple.

Bennett Gordon, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Child Development & Family Life, Blue; Range Sciences & Pasture Management, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Conservation & Stewardship, Purple; Beef, Purple; Market Goat, Blue; Market Goat, Blue; Citizenship, Purple; Market Goat, Purple; Market Goat, Purple.

Danika Gordon, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Market Goat, Purple; Market Goat, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Blue; Conservation & Stewardship, Purple; Market Goat, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Meat Goat, Purple.

Matea Gordon, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Community Service, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Leadership Skills Development, Blue; Child Development & Family Life, Purple; Market Goat, Blue; Market Goat, Purple; Crops & Weeds, Purple; Market Goat, Purple.

Brynn Grubl, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Hobbies & Collections, Yellow; Breeding Beef, Purple; Breeding Beef, Purple; Breeding Beef, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Photography, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Breeding Beef, Red; Beef Showmanship, Red.

Gretchen Gutknecht, Horseshoe 4-H Club--Poultry & Eggs, Purple; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple; Writing & Public Speaking, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Blue.

Jayden Haivala, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Hobbies & Collections, Purple.

Hunter Hanson, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Photography, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Videography, Purple.

Katherine Heine, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Red.

Lauren Heine, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Swine Showmanship, Purple.

Sara Heine, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow.

Charlie Henwood, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Welding Science, Purple.

Thomas Henwood, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Welding Science, Purple.

Weston Hiles, Short Chaps--Market Sheep, Purple; Wood Science, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Cole Hockenbary, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Community Service, Purple; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Character Education, Blue; Leadership Skills Development, Blue; Poultry, Purple; Poultry, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Red; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Citizenship, Blue.

Collin Hockenbary, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Citizenship, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Conservation & Stewardship, Purple; Consumer Education, Red; Writing & Public Speaking, Purple; Leadership Skills Development, White; Character Education, Red; Aerospace & Rocketry, Blue; Community Service, Blue.

Layla Hockenbary, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Community Service, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Purple; Shooting Sports, Blue; Character Education, White; Writing & Public Speaking, Blue; Home Environment, Blue; Leadership Skills Development, Red; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Red; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Hobbies & Collections, Yellow; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Citizenship, Blue.

Shaylie Holben, Range Riders 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Market Beef, Blue; Photography, Purple.

Megan Jackson, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Yellow; Poultry, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple.

Cody Jones, River Riders 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Home Environment, Yellow; Home Environment, Yellow; Poultry & Eggs, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Hobbies & Collections, Yellow; Breeding Beef, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Breeding Beef, Red; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; First Aid (Health), Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Health, Yellow; Health, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Red; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Shooting Sports, Yellow; Shooting Sports, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Red; Market Sheep, Purple.

Jesse Jones, River Riders 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Blue; Breeding Beef, Red; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Shooting Sports, Yellow; Shooting Sports, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Yellow; Health, Yellow; Health, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; First Aid (Health), Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Market Beef, Red; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Home Environment, Yellow; Home Environment, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Blue.

Karlie Kammerer, Short Chaps--Market Beef, Yellow; Breeding Beef, Blue; Market Beef, Yellow; Market Beef, Blue; Beef Showmanship, Yellow; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Red; Market Beef, Blue; Breeding Beef, Red; Rabbit Showmanship, Yellow; Rabbit, Purple; Market Beef, Red.

Elijah Kari, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Sheep & Wool, Blue.

Faith Kari, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple.

Nathaniel Kari, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Red; Poultry Showmanship, Purple.

Zechariah Kari, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Automotive, Small & Tractor Engines, Purple.

Ambree Kirstine, Valley View 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Blue; Child Development & Family Life, Blue; Community Service, Purple; Home Environment, Yellow; Home Environment, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Writing & Public Speaking, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; First Aid (Health), Red; Writing & Public Speaking, Blue; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Blue; Home Environment, Blue; Health, Blue; Poultry, Red; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Blue; Wood Science, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Home Environment, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Food Preservation, Yellow; Home Environment, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Writing & Public Speaking, Purple.

Taya Kirstine, Valley View 4-H Club--Poultry, Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Home Environment, Yellow; Rabbit Showmanship, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Rabbit, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Health, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Graphic Design, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Writing & Public Speaking, Blue; Computers & Technology, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Child Development & Family Life, Purple; Writing & Public Speaking, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Community Service, Blue; Visual Arts, Yellow.

Carlie Kissack, Young Riders 4-H Club--Home Environment, Purple; Photography, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Market Sheep, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple;

Birk Kraft, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Showmanship, Purple.

Nicole Kraft, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.

Ellie Kukuchka, Young Riders 4-H Club--Home Environment, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Blue; Dairy Goat, Blue; Dairy Goat, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Poultry, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Teneesha Larson, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Companion Animal, Purple; Companion Animal, Yellow; Home Environment, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple.

Brenna Leitner, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Yellow; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Fashion Revue, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Welding Science, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Yellow; Shooting Sports, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue.

Sawyer Leitner, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Rabbit Showmanship, Yellow.

Kavin Linch, Valley View 4-H Club--Welding Science, Purple; Wood Science, Blue; Home Environment, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Writing & Public Speaking, Purple.

Ashlynn Little, Range Riders 4-H Club--Poultry, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Purple; Poultry, Yellow; Poultry Showmanship, Purple.

Morgan Little, Range Riders 4-H Club--Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Poultry, Yellow; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Red; Poultry, Blue.

Rowan Lutz, Range Riders 4-H Club--Dairy Goat, Purple; Breeding Beef, Red; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Red; Beef Showmanship, Blue.

Clay Mackaben, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Beef Showmanship, Red; Shooting Sports, Purple; Sheep & Wool, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Beef, Blue; Sheep & Wool, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Wood Science, Yellow; Welding Science, Yellow; Welding Science, Red; Wood Science, Purple; Range Sciences & Pasture Management, Purple; Dairy Goat, Purple.

Morgan Mackaben, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Dairy Goat, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Dairy Goat, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Range Sciences & Pasture Management, Purple; Wood Science, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Sheep & Wool, Yellow; Market Beef, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Red; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Sheep & Wool, Yellow; Sheep & Wool, Yellow; Shooting Sports, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue.

Bethany Mahaffy, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Mary Mahaffy, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Stacy Mahaffy, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue.

Anika Main, Valley View 4-H Club--Engineering, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Music/Dance, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Child Development & Family Life, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Food Preservation, Blue

Joshua Main, Valley View 4-H Club--Food Preservation, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Food Preservation, Blue; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Gardening & Landscaping, Purple.

Lydia Main, Valley View 4-H Club--Gardening & Landscaping, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Photography, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Photography, Purple; Health, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Child Development & Family Life, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple.

Mesa Mangis, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Food Preservation, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Gardening & Landscaping, Purple; Gardening & Landscaping, Blue; Gardening & Landscaping, Blue.

Matthew Marrs, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Wood Science, Blue; Welding Science, Yellow; Food Preservation, Purple; Wood Science, Yellow.

Isabelle May, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Poultry & Eggs, Purple.

Tee McAmis, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Market Beef, Blue; Beef Showmanship, Yellow; Beef Showmanship, Purple.

Blaise McGregor, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Home Environment, Blue; Home Environment, Blue; Home Environment, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Dairy Goat, Blue; Dairy Goat, Purple; Dairy Goat, Red; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Market Goat, Yellow; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Dairy Goat, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Photography, Blue; Shooting Sports, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Crops & Weeds, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.

Caleb McGregor, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow; Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Market Goat, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Market Goat, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Dairy Goat, Red; Dairy Goat, Red; Dairy Goat, Dairy Goat, Red; Dairy Goat, Red; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Home Environment, Blue; Home Environment, Blue.

Macee McGregor, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Home Environment, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Dairy Goat, Purple; Dairy Goat, Red; Dairy Goat, Blue; Dairy Goat, Red; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Photography, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Market Goat, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Goat, Yellow; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Companion Animal, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Meat Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow; Photography, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.

Carter McKenna, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Market Sheep, Blue; Market Sheep, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Breeding Beef, Blue.

Reese McKenna, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Blue; Market Sheep, Purple.

Ava McLennan, Short Chaps--Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Poultry, Purple; Breeding Beef, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple.

Joseph McLennan, Short Chaps--Breeding Beef, Blue; Poultry, Red; Poultry Showmanship, Blue; Beef Showmanship, Purple.

Kianna Miller, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Visual Arts, Blue.

Regan Miller, Range Riders 4-H Club--Home Environment, Purple; Welding Science, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue.

Riley Newman, Range Riders 4-H Club--Wood Science, Purple.

Autymn Oakes, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Health, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Home Environment, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Blue; Rabbit, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Red; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Matilyn Oakes, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Photography, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Yellow; Welding Science, Yellow; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Wood Science, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Photography, Purple.

Payge Oakes, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Rabbit Showmanship, Red; Rabbit, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple;

Finn Ollila, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Photography, Yellow; Photography, Red; Photography, Yellow; Gardening & Landscaping, Purple; Sheep & Wool, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Photography, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Blue; Wood Science, Blue; Wood Science, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Yellow.

Jory Olson, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Market Sheep, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Jayme Peterson, Let 'Er Buck 4-H Rodeo Club--Home Environment, Purple.

Shaylee Pickett, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Maia Pochop, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Purple; International Study & Exchange Programs, Blue; Food Preservation, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Food Preservation, Purple; Food Preservation, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Horse & Pony, Purple.

Preston Ray, Horseshoe 4-H Club--Poultry & Eggs, Purple.

Raina Reder, Short Chaps--Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple.

Reese, Ribordy, Range Riders 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple.

Neriah Riley, Young Riders 4-H Club--Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Dairy Cattle, Purple; Dairy Cattle, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Dairy Cattle Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Poultry, Blue; Poultry, Purple; Wood Science, Blue; Fashion Revue, Purple; Breeding Beef, Red; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Poultry, Yellow; Poultry, Yellow; Poultry, Purple; Market Beef, Red; Dairy Cattle, Purple; Breeding Beef, Red; Beef Showmanship, Purple.

Caitlin Ringling, Center of the Nation 4-H Club--Photography, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Photography, Purple; Photography, Blue; Home Environment, Purple; Home Environment, Blue; Food Preservation, Purple; Food Preservation, Blue; Food Preservation, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, White; Photography, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Hobbies & Collections, Yellow; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Blue.

Lainna Ruby, Short Chaps--Breeding Beef, Blue; Market Beef, Red; Breeding Beef, Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Market Beef, Red; Market Beef, Red; Breeding Beef, Purple; Market Beef, Yellow; Beef Showmanship, Blue.

Hannah Sandgren, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Home Environment, Yellow.

Chase Schenk, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Purple; ; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; ; Photography, Purple; ; Market Sheep, Purple; ; Photography, Purple.

Karlee Schenk, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Photography, Purple.

Kinzee Schenk, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple.

Casen Schmidt, Butte Badgers 4-H Club--Companion Animal, Yellow; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Yellow; Poultry Showmanship, Purple; Companion Animal, Yellow; Poultry, Yellow; Poultry, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Red; Poultry, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Beef Futurity, Red.

Lily Sexton, Horseshoe 4-H Club--Shooting Sports, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Rabbit, Blue; Rabbit, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Rabbit, Blue; Rabbit, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Blue; Fashion Revue, Purple.

Rio Sexton, Horseshoe 4-H Club--Rabbit, Purple; Music/Dance, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Blue; Rabbit, Blue; Rabbit, Blue; Robotics, Purple.

Tava Sexton, Horseshoe 4-H Club--Shooting Sports, Blue; Rabbit, Blue; Rabbit, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Rabbit, Yellow; Rabbit, Yellow; Visual Arts, Purple; Fashion Revue, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Blue.

Brandyn Shaykett, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue.

Kaitlynn Shaykett, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Kobe Shaykett, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Purple.

Alexis Sheeler, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.

Andrew Simmons, Young Riders 4-H Club--Dairy Goat, Purple; Geology & Minerals, Yellow; Forestry, Yellow; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Wood Science, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Dog Obedience & Dog Agility, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Foods & Nutrition, Yellow; Photography, Yellow; Market Sheep, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple;

Julian Smith, Born To Ride 4-H Club--Wood Science, Purple.

Samuel Soulek, Range Riders 4-H Club--Wood Science, Purple.

Elijah Stomprud, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Wood Science, Purple.

Joshua Stomprud, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Music/Dance, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue.

Kaira Stomprud, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Red; Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Music/Dance, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue; Photography, Blue.

Aliceson Stranberg, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Photography, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow; Breeding Meat Goat, Yellow; Breeding Meat Goat, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Yellow; Breeding Beef, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Rabbit, Blue; Market Sheep, Blue; Wood Science, Blue; Breeding Beef, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Yellow; Wood Science, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Beef, Purple; Photography, Purple; Market Goat, Purple.

Justin Stranberg, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Breeding Beef, Yellow; Breeding Beef, Yellow; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Blue; Breeding Beef, Blue; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Meat Goat, Purple;

Rachel Stranberg, Prairie Pals 4-H Club--Breeding Meat Goat, Blue; Breeding Meat Goat, Purple; Breeding Meat Goat, Purple; Meat Goat Showmanship, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Photography, Purple; Breeding Beef, Purple; Breeding Beef, Red; Rabbit, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Breeding Beef, Purple; Wood Science, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Purple; Wood Science, Blue; Breeding Beef, Purple; Market Goat, Purple;

TyLee Tetrault, Range Riders 4-H Club--Visual Arts, Purple; Visual Arts, Purple; Poultry & Eggs, Purple; Clothing & Textiles, Yellow; Market Sheep, Blue; Food & Nutrition, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Purple;

Treyton Turnbow, Lucky Ten 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.

Kade Vavruska, Range Riders 4-H Club--Food Preservation, Purple.

Rylan Vavruska, Range Riders 4-H Club--Beef Showmanship, Blue; Beef Futurity, Blue; Beef Futurity, Blue; Market Swine; Swine Showmanship; Welding Science, Blue; Wood Science, Blue.

Laurie Vifquain, Crow Peak Valley Rangers 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Blue;Visual Arts, Purple.

Mataya Ward, Short Chaps--Visual Arts, Yellow; Visual Arts, Yellow; Photography, Purple; Photography, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue; Dairy Goat, Purple; Photography, Purple; Dairy Goat Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Health, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Photography, Blue; Photography, Purple; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Photography, Purple.

Sern Weishaar, Short Chaps--Health, Purple.

Shaine Weishaar, Short Chaps--Home Environment, Blue; Gardening & Landscaping, Blue;

Slone Weishaar, Short Chaps--Wood Science, Purple.

Radley Wendt, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Market Beef, Red; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Red.

Allen, Wetz, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple.

Kendra Wetz, Horse Creek Sheep 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Beef Futurity, Yellow; Beef Showmanship, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Blue;

Logan Willert--Gardening & Landscaping, Blue; Photography, Purple; Graphic Design, Blue; Clothing & Textiles, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Red; Home Environment, Blue; Rabbit, Purple; Rabbit, Purple; Gardening & Landscaping, Yellow; Wood Science, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple; Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Rabbit Showmanship, Purple;

Radlie Williams, Range Riders 4-H Club--Market Sheep, Blue; Breeding Beef, Yellow; Sheep Showmanship, Purple; Market Sheep, Purple; Beef Showmanship, Yellow.

Rigyn Williams, Range Riders 4-H Club--Sheep Showmanship, Purple.

Dana Youngberg, River Riders 4-H Club--Foods & Nutrition, Blue.

