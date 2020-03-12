LBNF/DUNE pre-excavation work continues above and below ground

“The Ross Headframe, a lattice structure constructed in the 1930s, was a tremendous undertaking at the time,” said Bressler.

Albertson Engineering, Inc. designed a model of the headframe and identified portions of the structure that would need to be strengthened. Additional safety features, such as a dogging system that can stop the cage that goes up and down the shaft in the event of an emergency, were installed. Nearly a thousand pieces of steel reinforcement have been added to the structure, including new side panels, crash beams and high strength bolts. The foundations of the headframe are also being reinforced.

Rebuilding the tramway and conveyor

Once rock is hoisted up the Ross Shaft, it will be crushed in the Ross Crusher and deposited onto a conveyor system. The conveyor will transport rock through the tramway tunnel and into the Open Cut, an open pit mining area excavated by Homestake in the 1980s. To support the conveyor system, crews rehabilitated the tramway, a three-quarter mile tunnel that was used by Homestake to transport ore at the end of the 20th century.