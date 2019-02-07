It was in February of 2018 the Belle Fourche Chamber opened Le Belle Marché Indoor Market for the first time.
According to a news release from the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce, the process began with Deb Brown from SaveYour.town in a weeklong conference with community leaders in October of 2017, when Deb encouraged the attendees to start small in the town’s efforts to bring new events to the community.
From those meetings, the Chamber explored the need for local vendors to gather together and sell their wares on a regular basis, and to see if the community at large would support such an effort.
It was decided to "start small" with test hosting an indoor market in the Historic Roosevelt Events Center’s band room to see if there was any traction.
Indeed, demand for vendor space for the newly dubbed "Le Belle Marché Indoor Market" soon outstripped the capacity of band room, necessitating the move of that first market to the Roosevelt's much larger gymnasium in February of 2018.
Le Belle Marché Indoor Market will celebrate its one-year anniversary event on Feb. 9.
This month, the Chamber has invited antique vendors to join regular market vendors.
The indoor market has space for more than 50 vendors and will include a community lunch served in the band room for vendors and customers alike.
Also scheduled is a Coffee & Cobbler fundraiser. Proceeds will go to the "Roof the Roosevelt" project to replace the aging roof of the historic Roosevelt building.
The Le Belle Marché Indoor Market is scheduled every second Saturday of the month in conjunction with Market Days in Belle Fourche.
The indoor market follows other Chamber events, including the Thursday Farmers Market, in the summer on the Roosevelt Events Center grounds, as well as the Community Pie Social every Thursday during the summer at a downtown park.
For information, call the Chamber at 605-892-2676 or visit their website, bellefourchechamber.org.