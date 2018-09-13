Since the Black Hills Conference was re-aligned into two divisions in football, Lead-Deadwood High School is having one of its best seasons in recent years.
The Golddiggers have won three of their first four games, including a 3-0 start in the BHC Crazy Horse division.
Lead-Deadwood kicked off the season with a 19-16 win at Red Cloud on Aug. 17. Pablo Munoz Fraga booted a game-winning, 48-yard field goal in the final seconds.
"Every year we feel like we came out on the losing side versus Red Cloud," said Lead-Deadwood coach Tom Tieszen. "Our seniors wanted to change that."
The only blemish on the team's record thus far is a road setback against a strong eastern Wyoming team in Upton-Sundance. The Patriots captured the Wyoming state title in their division in 2016.
'Upton-Sundance is one of the better teams we'll ever see," said Tieszen.
Lead-Deadwood opened the home portion of its schedule with a 45-14 triumph over Pine Ridge on Aug. 31, what Tieszen called another measuring-stick game.
The Golddiggers followed with a 62-14 win over Little Wound last Friday.
Lead-Deadwood lists just 25 players on the roster — three seniors, six juniors, nine sophomores and seven freshmen.
"We might have short numbers, but everyone we have is a great kid," said Tieszen. "We go fast tempo in practice. They come to compete every day."
Tieszen said the combination of a good schedule and strong team leadership should key a successful season.
"The kids understand and love football," he said.
Max Johnson, a junior, enters his second season at quarterback. Dylan Janke, a senior, and Jordy Stulken, a junior, man the running back positions. "We knew we had to get the ball in Jordy's hands more this year," said Tieszen.
"All three are averaging over five yards per carry," noted Tieszen. "Our offensive line of Zak Mau (senior), right tackle; Tyler Rohn (sophomore), right guard; Robbie Lester (junior) center; Gage Mau (sophomore), left guard; and Dylan Schumacher (junior), left tackle, is very decent."
"Our defensive secondary — Tristan Fierbach (freshman); Mekieh Hon, (sophomore); and T.K. Rainey (sophomore); has been playing great.
Stulken has five interceptions and Hon grabbing four picks, including one returned for a touchdown.
Overall, Lead-Deadwood has 14 interceptions, three fumble recoveries and 14 quarterback sacks.
"Our coverage is great," said Tieszen. "The defensive line gets pressure."
Munoz Fraga is a weapon on special teams, connecting on 83 percent of his extra point kicks.
C.J. Murray, a senior, is returning from a injury suffered in the Red Cloud game. Murray is entering his third season on the team.
"Football is a fun sport," said Murray "Our offensive line is doing well. Max Johnson is consistent at quarterback."
Janke and Mau are both four-year players on the squad.
"I like the aggressiveness of the sport. It's fast-paced," said Janke.
Mau also likes the "hard-hitting, contact" nature of the game.
"We have a brotherhood, a family," he said.
Murray, Janke and Mau agreed on the 'Diggers' goals — post a 7-1 won-loss record, host and win a first-round playoff game.
Lead-Deadwood visits Crow Creek Friday in non-conference action in Stephan.
"Crow Creek likes to throw the ball. Hopefully we can match up with them," said Tieszen.
The Golddiggers return home hosting Bennett County in the Prospector Bowl Sept. 22, and McLaughlin in the homecoming game Sept. 28.
After a bye week, Lead-Deadwood closes out the regular season with what is shaping up to be a key BHC divisional matchup at Custer Oct. 12.
"It is looking like it might come down to the last week," said Tieszen.