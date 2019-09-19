LEAD | In Kim Hansen's four years as head volleyball coach at Lead-Deadwood High School, the Lady Golddiggers have gotten off to a good start each season.
This year is no exception.
After a five-set, nail-biter win over rival Spearfish on Tuesday, Lead-Deadwood has won seven matches and lost one.
The Golddiggers opened the 2019 season, defeating Newell 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 25-15.
"We served well and had a decent hitting night," said Hansen.
Lead-Deadwood won two of three matches at the Custer Invitational, defeating Todd County 25-16, 25-11, and Moorcroft, Wyo., 25-21, 22-25, 25-20. "It was good to see teams we usually don't see," said Hansen.
Hill City handed LDHS its lone defeat thus far.
"Hill City is the top team in the Region. They are tall and athletic," Hansen said.
The Lady 'Diggers bounced back from the setback with three straight wins over Hot Springs (25-15, 25-12, 25-13), Edgemont (25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 31-29) and Belle Fourche (25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23).
"It was the best serving in my four years at Lead-Deadwood," said Hansen of the win over the Lady Broncs. "We showed our resiliency."
Six seniors form the core of the current squad. Anna Campbell is a four-year starter at outside hitter.
"Anna is an all-around great athlete," said Hansen. "She is leading us in (attack) kills and is taking a leadership role this year."
Hannah Campbell enters her fourth season on the varsity as an outside hitter. "Hannah's energy is her greatest strength," said Hansen. "She keeps the team focused."
Natalie Janssen, a middle hitter, has "a great serve and a lot of energy." Janssen is coming back from an injury suffered during her sophomore year. "Natalie hasn't missed a beat," said Hansen.
Raygan Mattson, middle hitter, received a lot of varsity experience last year. "Raygan does everything with 100 percent effort," said Hansen.
Rebecca Groeger, a right-side hitter, is the Lady 'Diggers' best server, converting at 98 percent. "Rebecca leads us in digs and really enjoys the game," Hansen said.
Blake Mehlberg, a defensive specialist, will see her first action this week.
The other starter is junior setter Kailee Bertrand. "This is Kailee's first year of playing a lot," said Hansen. "She is learning every single play and is handling the pressure."
"This Region (8A) is one of the toughst in the state. The majority of teams in the Region will have a winning record," Hansen said. "We'd like to increase our hitting percentage and passing. We want to be in the So Dak 16 (playoffs). "
Lead-Deadwood faces another test tonight, hosting St. Thomas More at 7 p.m.