LEAD | Bringing the dormant Golden Hills Resort back to life will take some time, but Raj Patel, capital projects manager of Laramie, Wyo.-based KMI Management — the hotel’s new owner — hopes to be booking guests sometime this summer.
“When a hotel is closed for two-and-a-half-years, there’s a lot of things that can go wrong,” said Patel, in a telephone interview from Lead on Wednesday.
“Our plans are to have a soft opening in the summer, just to let people know there is a hotel here and not an abandoned building,” he said.
First up will be repairs to the hotel’s exterior from broken windows and other damage caused by a hailstorm that swept through the Black Hills in June of 2018.
Once open for guests, the 75-room, 15-suite hotel will undergo a complete renovation, he said.
The hotel’s name will change slightly, becoming Golden Hills Lodge. The resort descriptor doesn’t apply with an in-house restaurant not in the plans, at least for now, Patel said.
“Running a hotel is what we’re good at, so we’re going to get that opened up,” he said.
The hotel was scheduled to go on the auction block in late March, realtor Jim Trucano of Rapid City told the Journal in February.
The hotel, then owned by a not-for-profit trust, had an assessed valuation of more than $2 million. A $1 million auction reserve price also included a $350,000 buyer credit at closing, coming in the form of an insurance proceeds check from damage from last summer’s storm.
Patel said KMI Management, founded and co-owners by his parents, Manmohan and Shaila Patel, made an offer after the auction date, which was accepted. The purchase price was not disclosed.
KMI closed on the property on April 15. The Golden Hills Lodge is the company’s tenth property, with other holdings in Wyoming (Laramie, Evanston, Pinedale), Nebraska (Grand Island, Sidney, North Platte), South Carolina (Summerville and Orangeburg), and Big Sky, Mont.
“Most of our hotels are in smaller communities like Lead,” Patel said.
Lead’s active economy and its proximity to the Black Hills drew Patel’s family-owned business to invest in the community.
“There is a lot that’s going to be going on with the community with the Sanford Lab, a ski resort nearby, and just all the outdoor activities in general. Everyone here has been very welcoming, open and very excited to see that we have actually purchased this building,” Patel said.
“We’re excited to be a part of Lead,” he said.