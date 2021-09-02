Lead woman to receive Humanities Award

Cyndie Harlan of Lead is one of the winners of the South Dakota Humanities Council’s 2021 Distinguished Achievement in the Humanities Award.

Harlan, Dorinda Daniel of Pierre, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Sioux Falls will receive Distinguished Achievement awards during the 2021 South Dakota Festival of Books Oct. 1-3 in Deadwood. Harlan was the winner in the “Librarian” award category, Daniel was the winner in the “Individual” award category, and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute was the winner in the “Organization” category.

Award winners will be honored at the Distinguished Awards Ceremony at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 2, at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. Winners are selected based on their outstanding commitment to scholarly and cultural advocacy for the humanities in South Dakota. Their advocacy includes presenting humanities-related events and programs, writing books and publications important to the humanities, and providing funding or partnerships to sustain a vibrant cultural landscape.

Harlan was the director of the Hearst Library in Lead. During her 15 years there, she worked diligently to promote readers and reading events for all ages. The library’s book club has hosted many local author visits and has participated in the One Book South Dakota program annually. For the past few years, library staff members have assisted in planning and implementing the South Dakota Festival of Books Author Reception in Lead, and the staff members were pleased with the response to their uniquely designed name tags. Harlan continues to participate in programming at the library and remains an avid supporter of SDHC events.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0