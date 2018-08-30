SPEARFISH | Electrical utility boxes are designed to not attract attention, often painted gray or green and are, well, so utilitarian.
But the boxes can also become esthetically pleasing, as members of the Leadership Spearfish Class of 2018 demonstrated through a recently completed class project. Class members have been working for the past several months on a beautification project involving design and production of a decorative vinyl wrap placed on four Black Hills Energy utility boxes located around the community.
Two of the newly-wrapped utility boxes are on North Avenue, one in front of Walgreen’s and the other near Black Hills Urgent Care.
A third box can be seen at the entrance to the Spearfish City Campground, and the fourth is on East Colorado Blvd. at Spearfish Canyon Estates apartments.
"We just have the four boxes planned. That was scope of our leadership project," said class member Bailey Sadowsky.
"We're hoping it will spark some interest in the community," she said.
Four images chosen to adorn the boxes were submitted via a local landscape photography contest hosted by the Leadership Spearfish class, under the criteria of highlighting the natural beauty of Spearfish.
The images chosen were Spearfish Canyon Winter in Motion by Heidi Watson, Golden Grove by Chelsie Bauer, Falling for Spearfish by Bailey Sadowsky, and Fall in the Canyon by Allison Geier-Barlow. The winners each received $100 for their winning image.
More than 140 images were submitted. Winners were picked by the Leadership Class through an anonymous three-committee screening process.
The project was sponsored by the City of Spearfish, First Interstate Bank, Great Western Bank, Spearfish Economic Development, and Landmark Realty & Investment.
The wraps were printed and installed by Quik Signs. The vinyl-based wrap is a specialty Concept Wrap material that is graffiti resistant. The wraps have an expected lifespan of five to seven years.
The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the Leadership Spearfish project. The nine-month developmental and educational program class kicks off each fall and offers a comprehensive curriculum to encourage potential leaders through multiple sessions on a variety of topics and a team-building group project.
Members of the Class of 2018 are Andrea Bakeberg, SD Center of Enterprise Opportunity, Julie Gardner, First Interstate Bank, Alex Hamaker, Column Greens, Beth Haug, retired, Daryl Knott, Great Western Bank, Melissa Hampton, Edward Jones, Rebecca Naccarato-Eastburn, Regional Health, Erica Proefrock, Column Greens, Cindy Schneringer, City of Spearfish, Bailey Sadowsky, Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce, and Eric Skavang, AT&T.