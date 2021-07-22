Leadership Spearfish now accepting applications

The 2021–22 Leadership Spearfish application period is open until Aug. 20 for the nine-month comprehensive leadership program.
According to a news release from Melissa Barth, executive director of the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce, the community’s future success depends on proactive, visionary leaders that lead strategically and progressively toward the common good of all. As the Spearfish area continues to grow, it is becoming more and more important for local businesses and community leaders to stay connected, to communicate with each other, and to grow together, Barth said.
Leadership Spearfish is a program designed to meet the community's need for active participation of informed and dedicated community leaders, Barth said. The program works to facilitate the sharing of knowledge and expertise among leaders of area businesses and organizations.
“I was born and raised in Spearfish and was surprised by how little I knew about the behind-the-scenes activities performed by our local government, schools, chamber, and businesses. The program was highly informative and beneficial,” a 2017 Leadership Spearfish graduate said.
In the past 35 years, Leadership Spearfish has graduated more than 550 leaders into the Spearfish area including emerging leaders, public and private industry executives, academic leaders and elected officials. Many graduates go on to serve on local non-profit boards, serve on public committees, and expand their engagement in the community, Barth said.
"Leadership Spearfish is for everyone, whether you have lived in Spearfish for life or are new to our community. It is about meeting the leaders of Spearfish, getting to know the businesses, understanding government, touring local industries, and using this knowledge to be a leader within your community," she said. "It is about the connections your make along the way and the doors that are opened."
The program is designed to promote a better understanding of this community, build and enhance leadership skills, and develop a strong network of community leaders, Barth said.
With keynote speakers, panel discussions, team-building exercises, problem solving and site visits, participants gain valuable insight into the local economy. The topics change as the issues, challenges, and opportunities of the community change. Participants have VIP access to the many different industries that create the positive climate of Spearfish.
The next session kicks off Sept. 9, with graduation in May 2022. The class meets once per month for a full day of engaging learning and self-growth.
The program is open to anyone who lives or works in the Spearfish area. Individuals from all segments of the community are encouraged to apply. For more information, visit www.spearfishchamber.org or call the chamber at 605-642-2626.