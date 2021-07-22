Leadership Spearfish now accepting applications

"Leadership Spearfish is for everyone, whether you have lived in Spearfish for life or are new to our community. It is about meeting the leaders of Spearfish, getting to know the businesses, understanding government, touring local industries, and using this knowledge to be a leader within your community," she said. "It is about the connections your make along the way and the doors that are opened."

The program is designed to promote a better understanding of this community, build and enhance leadership skills, and develop a strong network of community leaders, Barth said.

With keynote speakers, panel discussions, team-building exercises, problem solving and site visits, participants gain valuable insight into the local economy. The topics change as the issues, challenges, and opportunities of the community change. Participants have VIP access to the many different industries that create the positive climate of Spearfish.

The next session kicks off Sept. 9, with graduation in May 2022. The class meets once per month for a full day of engaging learning and self-growth.

The program is open to anyone who lives or works in the Spearfish area. Individuals from all segments of the community are encouraged to apply. For more information, visit www.spearfishchamber.org or call the chamber at 605-642-2626.

