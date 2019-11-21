BELLE FOURCHE | Mikayla Pesicka always thought the vintage house at 1102 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche would make a good place for a coffee house.
She and her husband Geno were well familiar with the house, which dated back to 1912, because they were renting a nearby home.
Owners of the Fifth Ave. property were old family friends and had the house up for sale for 2-3 years.
“We had joked around about a coffee shop, but we were never really serious about it,” Mikayla said.
That was until the owners of the home they were renting from put that house up for sale.
Mikayla, Geno, their three children and three dogs moved to the upstairs of the Fifth Ave. home and with Mikayla’s experience working at another coffee shop in Belle Fourche, decided to open her own business.
The Leaky Pot served its first cup of coffee in April.
“Everything just kind of fell into place,” she said.
The Leaky Pot originally was going to specialize in coffees, espresso-based drinks — lattes, mochas, Americanos, served in-house or from a drive-through.
Their customers wanted more, she said.
“We had a lot of requests for food, breakfast items, lunch items, things to eat as well as drink,” she said.
Since then, she and Geno have added to their menu with deli and breakfast sandwiches, along with lunch items. They recently added a panini grill.
Geno, originally of Rapid City, graduated from Black Hills State University with a degree in media and mass communications.
He is in charge of The Leaky Pot’s social media presence, and has brought other experience as a line cook to bolster the café’s menu offerings, said Mikayla, born and raised in Belle Fourche, where she graduated from BFHS in 2005.
“He does really well coming up with the food, flavor combinations that people wouldn’t think of,” Mikayla said. “He is great with people too. That is definitely a plus.”
Mikayla said Geno had taken some time off from a job at Carl’s Trailer Sales in Belle Fourche to help her get her business up and running
“From the beginning that wasn’t really the plan. This was my baby,” she said.
“Right off the bat I needed him, we were so busy. He wasn’t going back to Carl’s,” she said.
There’s a possibility of adding outdoor seating for their coffee and lunch patrons as well as putting a large room to use as a meeting or gathering space, perhaps as a room for yoga or exercise, she said.
Mikayla said she wants to see more consistency in her daily busy-ness.
Their first summer this year was busy throughout the day, she said, from the early morning coffee rush through lunchtime.
Lunch patronage tailed off sharply when school started in late August, but has rebounded nicely, she said.
“Some days there’s not a soul in here and other days we’re so busy, people can’t find a place to park,” she said.