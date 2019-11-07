Do you know a South Dakota rancher, farmer or forester who goes above and beyond in the care and management of natural resources? Nominate him or her for the 2020 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award.
Sand County Foundation, the nation’s leading voice for conservation of private land, presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 20 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation.
In South Dakota, the $10,000 award is presented with the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association and the South Dakota Grassland Coalition. The 2019 recipient of the award was Johnson Farms of Frankfort.
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land.
In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.
Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at: sandcountyfoundation.org/uploads/SD-CFN-2020-WEB.pdf
The application deadline is March 6, 2020. Applications may be delivered or postmarked by the deadline to:
Leopold Conservation Award
c/o South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association
116 N. Euclid, Suite C
Pierre, SD 57501
Selected recipients must be available to host a tour and video production team during the summer, and participate in a fall award presentation.
The Leopold Conservation Award Program in South Dakota made possible thanks to the generous support of South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, South Dakota Grassland Coalition, First Dakota National Bank, South Dakota Department of Agriculture, South Dakota Farm Bureau Federation, South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, South Dakota State University College of Agriculture and Biological Sciences, SD DENR Discovery Center, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, Audubon Dakota, Bad River Ranches, Belle Fourche River Watershed Partnership, Daybreak Ranch, Ducks Unlimited, McDonald’s, Millborn Seeds, North Central SARE-Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, Professional Alliance, South Dakota’s Conservation Districts, South Dakota Soil Health Coalition, The Nature Conservancy, South Dakota Pheasants Forever, Todd Mortenson Family, U.S. Fish and Wildlife-Partners for Fish and Wildlife, and Wagner Land & Livestock.