For more than two decades, Judy Woodworth has reigned as the queen of burger night at Deadwood’s VFW Post 5969, where you’ll find half the town slugging beers and other adult beverages and chowing down on the best burgers outside a bowling alley.
The daughter of corn farmers who ran a spread near Iowa’s famed Lake Okoboji, Woodworth was raised with two sisters and a brother, all gone now. But she married Tom Woodworth while he was helping run three Iowa grocery stores, a man who fell in love with the old Latchstring Inn in Spearfish Canyon while attending Black Hills State University.
The couple moved to the Hills in 1965, and ran the Latchstring until 1989. When Tom died at 44 years old, Judy took odd jobs and eventually hooked up with Philip Martin, who ran the Conoco gas station in Lead. The pair stayed together for 30 years, until Martin’s death two years ago.
But the 77-year-old Woodworth doesn’t dwell on her losses in life. Instead, she revels in being surrounded by her daughter and granddaughters each Wednesday night as they man the grill at the VFW, churning out hundreds of rounds of burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken strips, and homemade soup to an adoring crowd.
We sat down with Woodworth recently to ask her about one of Deadwood’s favorite watering holes and the weekly gathering she commands.
Q: How long have you been cooking at the VFW and how’d you get into it?
A: Philip and I went to the VFW for a long time, and they were looking for someone to do burger night. They couldn’t find anyone who would be consistent. I just kind of said, “Yes.” I had been cooking for a very long time and I decided I might as well. It’s been so successful for the VFW. It’s their biggest bar night and a lot of people play the machines. I guess I’ve been doing it for well over 20 years.
Q: I understand that your work at the VFW is a family affair. Tell me, who in your family is involved?
A: My daughter, Valerie Ryan, has been there since the start. We even did Friday-night dinners at the VFW long ago. My granddaughters, Shannon and Suzanne Ryan, also are involved. Mostly it’s just the four of us. We have a great time. We get together, gab and talk. We have spats of course, but we always work it out and pull it all together.
Q: What is the most challenging aspect of doing burger night?
A: The cleanup afterward. It takes a half-hour to 45 minutes, and it involves mopping, cleaning the vents and running stuff through the dishwasher. It’s a lot of work.
Q: What is the most rewarding aspect of feeding a town on Wednesday night?
A: To see all the people. It’s so wonderful, all the people visiting, getting together, and having a place where they can come and enjoy themselves with their neighbors. The mayors have all shown up over the years, and if they have something they want publicized, they can do it right there at the VFW. When we started out, we did 5 to 10 pounds of burger. Now we cook up 55 pounds. It just got busier and busier. They run out of chairs some nights.
Q: Tell me the funniest or strangest thing that’s ever happened on burger night at the VFW.
A: We were really, really busy with a packed house one Wednesday. This guy came up to order and when he went back to his table, the entire table was gone. Only his chair remained. He just laughed. I mean, what could you do? That was the funniest thing I remember.