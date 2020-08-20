Kool Deadwood Nites celebrates 26th year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEADWOOD | The 26th annual Kool Deadwood Nites will kick off next week and include some COVID-19 precautions.

The annual event brings classic cars, music and activities to downtown Deadwood, including a car auction, classic car competition, poker run and show 'n' shine.

Organizers for the event published a message noting they understand many people prefer to be cautious during the pandemic and understand, but welcome those who wish to attend.

Precautions include hand sanitizing stations in vendor areas, designated seating areas for lawn chairs on Main Street, no standing/dancing area near the stage, an additional Jumbotron in Outlaw Square and frequent announcements to remind people of protocols.

“We know everyone wants to be safe and still enjoy events, so it is our hope that our visitors will be able to do just that,” the statement reads.

Those that wish to enter their vehicle throughout the event can register throughout the event at Deadwood’s Welcome Center. Vehicles must be a ‘73 or older to register.