Kool Deadwood Nites celebrates 26th year

DEADWOOD | The 26th annual Kool Deadwood Nites will kick off next week and include some COVID-19 precautions.
The annual event brings classic cars, music and activities to downtown Deadwood, including a car auction, classic car competition, poker run and show 'n' shine.
Organizers for the event published a message noting they understand many people prefer to be cautious during the pandemic and understand, but welcome those who wish to attend.
Precautions include hand sanitizing stations in vendor areas, designated seating areas for lawn chairs on Main Street, no standing/dancing area near the stage, an additional Jumbotron in Outlaw Square and frequent announcements to remind people of protocols.
“We know everyone wants to be safe and still enjoy events, so it is our hope that our visitors will be able to do just that,” the statement reads.
Those that wish to enter their vehicle throughout the event can register throughout the event at Deadwood’s Welcome Center. Vehicles must be a ‘73 or older to register.
Registered cars will have a section of the Lower Main Street parking lot Aug. 27-29.
There will be a free shuttle from Akela Spa to Deadwood that runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 27 and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 28-29.
The schedule, which is subject to change, is as follows:
Wednesday, Aug. 26
6:30 p.m. – free concert featuring The Surfin’ Safari Band at Outlaw Square
Thursday, Aug. 27
9 a.m.-8 p.m. – car registration at the Deadwood Welcome Center at 501 Main Street
4-6 p.m. – Live DJ and games at the History and Information Center parking lot and on Main Street
4-9 p.m. – People’s Choice Awards and Voting
6 p.m. and on – free concerts featuring The Box Tops
Results for the People’s Choice Award will be announced from the Main Street Stage following the concert
Friday, Aug. 28
9 a.m.-7 p.m. – car registration at the Deadwood Welcome Center
10 a.m. – Classic Car Auction at the Deadwood Mountain Grand
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – 12th annual Rod Run, which leaves from the Days of ‘76 Event Complex
6 p.m. Free concerts featuring Paul Revere’s Raiders
Saturday, Aug. 29
8 a.m.-noon – Classic Car Competition and judging at the Days of ‘76 Complex
10 a.m. – Classic Car Auction at the Deadwood Mountain Grand
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Poker runs throughout the Black Hills
5 p.m. – Poker run awards at Tin Lizzie
6 p.m. – Free concerts featuring Million Dollar Reunion
Sunday, Aug. 30
7 a.m. – Parade lineup at Ferguson Field/Rodeo Grounds
9 a.m. – Parade on Historic Main Street through Central City and Lead
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Show 'n' Shine on Main Street
11 a.m. – Awards in the History and Information Center parking lot and Outlaw Square
All cars must be off Main Street by 2 p.m.
