The white of winter may still be clinging to the Black Hills, but on March 15-16, Deadwood will turn into a sea of green as a legion of kilts, kegs and bagpipes descend on the fabled town to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Last year, more than 3,000 revelers signed up for the annual Pub Crawl, though thousands of others showed up simply for the festivities that this year will include the sixth-annual Leprechaun Olympics and the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“St. Patty’s in Deadwood breaks people out of that winter rut,” said Deadwood Chamber Executive Director Lee Harstad, whose organization stages the soiree. “The sight of a sea of green reverses even the longest of winters, and we roll out that green carpet for all comers.”
The celebration gets underway Friday, March 15, with Irish-themed games of the Leprechaun Olympics at various locations on Main Street. Registration for the Olympics is 5-7 p.m. at Oyster Bay, with the games set for 6-9 p.m. Scorecards must be submitted at the Historic Franklin Hotel by 9 p.m. and winners — including the last-place finisher — will garner cash, hotel stays and more, according to the Chamber.
At high noon Saturday, March 16, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will run up Main Street with performances by two bagpipe groups, ornate floats and the occasional leprechaun sighting, Harstad said. If you or your organization would like to enter a float in the parade, contact the Deadwood Chamber at 800-999-1876 or via email at sarah@deadwood.org. Entry is free.
Beer and wine in open containers will be allowed in designated areas from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Drinks must be in official Deadwood Chamber cups.
“Not everyone dons a kilt, nor does everyone play the bagpipes, but everyone who comes to celebrate St. Paddy’s in Deadwood helps make it a memorable weekend in town, year after year,” Harstad said. “We’re excited to see everyone come back again.”