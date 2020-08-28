Tanya Tucker to perform Sept. 29 at Deadwood Mountain Grand

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEADWOOD | One of the most influential country artists in America will be making a tour stop in Deadwood when Tanya Tucker performs at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center on Sept. 29.

Officials with the Deadwood Mountain Grand said tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and be available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office, Spotlight Coffee & Gifts, or at ticketmaster.com.

Born in Seminole, Texas, Tucker had her first country hit, “Delta Dawn,” at the age of 13 in 1972. Since then, she has had 23 Top 40 albums and a string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten that reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts.

Hotel reservations and ticket arrangements may be made by calling 877-907-GRAND. Ticketmaster is the only official ticket outlet for the Deadwood Mountain Grand.

