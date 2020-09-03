Loan fund established for Lawrence County businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Black Hills Community Economic Development (BHCED) has received $1 million in CARES Act funding to capitalize and administer a Revolving Loan Fund for Lawrence County.

BHCED Executive Director Fran White said the new revolving loan fund will provide critical gap financing to small businesses and entrepreneurs in Lawrence County in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds were awarded through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration as part of the recent CARES Act package designed to provide federal economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a great resource to help the economy of Lawrence County recover from the current pandemic," White said. "We want to help businesses which have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 with these funds, but we also want to support new business growth to improve the health of the overall economy.”

Lawrence County businesses interested in applying or learning more, should contact BHCED loan officer Jerred Tarrell at JTarrell@wrbsc.com or 605-721-7437.

