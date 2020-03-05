Longtime stereo store changes hands

BELLE FOURCHE | Oz Hespe handed over the keys of his longtime Belle Fourche business, Stereos ‘N Stuff, to Keynen Merrell back in October.
Hespe and his wife had partnered with another couple to start the business as a Radio Shack dealer 32 years ago, but decided it was time for a change.
As a high-schooler, Merrell had worked for Hespe, and had maintained contact, even after moving on to other employment. The subject of Merrell taking over the business had always been there.
“I turned 66 and decided, hey, it’s time for me to do something else,” Hespe said.
“He’s young and energetic and full of vim, vigor and vitalis,” Hespe said of Merrell. “I’m old and crabby, so I said ‘go for it.’"
Along with audio equipment, Merrell offers cellular phone repair, installation of cell phone boosters, small business computer network and camera systems, and boasts, he said, a large offering of printer ink cartridges.
“I think we have one of the bigger selections from here to Rapid,” Merrell said.
Both Hespe and Merrell have stuck with the Radio Shack brand through the company’s bankruptcy and the eventual closure of thousands of company-owned stores nationwide.
The store is one of about 500 affiliated Radio Shack dealers in the nation, and one of five locations in South Dakota, but the only dealer in West River, as listed on the company’s website.
You have free articles remaining.
The other locations are in Milbank, Sisseton, Platte and Sioux Falls. No stores are listed in North Dakota.
Hespe said Radio Shack is just beginning to emerge from bankruptcy and continuing to add electronic products to its line, although there will be no return to the days when company-owned stores covered the landscape.
“They have no intentions of that because the retail world has changed so much,” Hespe said.
Merrell still maintains an inventory of small electronic parts, resistors, switches, diodes, capacitors and the like, which are regaining in popularity with hobbyists and for use in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) projects in schools.
The small parts aren’t a huge moneymaker for the store, Merrell said.
“I just carry it because some people are looking for it,” he said.
He also carries headphones, cell-phone cases, soldering equipment and batteries, estimating that Radio Shack-brand products make up about a third of his inventory.
The store’s official name is Stereos ‘N Stuff, your Radio Shack dealer, and the building, located at 1903 Fifth Ave., Suite A, still carries the Radio Shack logo prominently on its façade.
The signage has drawn interest from passing motorists, many of whom say they haven’t seen another Radio Shack store in months or years, said Hespe, who stops by frequently to chat with longtime customers, or answer questions from Merrell.
“We have people stop by to take pictures and come in and look around,” said Hespe.