Longtime stereo store changes hands

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The other locations are in Milbank, Sisseton, Platte and Sioux Falls. No stores are listed in North Dakota.

Hespe said Radio Shack is just beginning to emerge from bankruptcy and continuing to add electronic products to its line, although there will be no return to the days when company-owned stores covered the landscape.

“They have no intentions of that because the retail world has changed so much,” Hespe said.

Merrell still maintains an inventory of small electronic parts, resistors, switches, diodes, capacitors and the like, which are regaining in popularity with hobbyists and for use in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) projects in schools.

The small parts aren’t a huge moneymaker for the store, Merrell said.

“I just carry it because some people are looking for it,” he said.

He also carries headphones, cell-phone cases, soldering equipment and batteries, estimating that Radio Shack-brand products make up about a third of his inventory.

The store’s official name is Stereos ‘N Stuff, your Radio Shack dealer, and the building, located at 1903 Fifth Ave., Suite A, still carries the Radio Shack logo prominently on its façade.