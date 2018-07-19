STURGIS – David Hersrud didn’t take lightly the decision to sell his family’s longtime Chevrolet automotive business in Sturgis.
He wanted to make sure Hersrud’s of Sturgis went to a new owner which shared his family’s philosophy of doing business, he said.
“We had a lot of interest in the store and it was important for us to find someone local, preferably someone who believed in treating people the way we do, and understood the value in that,” said Hersrud, sitting in his office at the Sturgis dealership.
Hersrud, whose grandfather Martin started with a general store in North Dakota 108 years ago, then went into the automotive business in the 20s, found a buyer with another longtime family heritage in the auto business, the Patnoe family of Liberty Superstores of Rapid City.
Once the deal is complete within a few weeks, Hersrud’s will become Liberty Chevrolet, joining four Rapid City locations, Liberty Chrysler, Jeep & Fiat, Liberty Dodge & Ram, Liberty Hyundai & Mazda and Liberty Mitsubishi & Volkswagen.
Liberty general manager Max Patnoe, whose great-grandfather started as a Chevrolet dealer in Norris, S.D., said the deal is a good fit.
“A lot of the core values that brought us together for this will remain intact. Our families and our businesses share a lot of those same values,” Patnoe said.
Patnoe said the current staff at Hersrud’s will remain in place, with plans to increase the inventory of vehicles and increase overall sales and service.
Hersrud said Tuesday he had been looking at retirement and made the decision to sell after determining other family members would not be taking over the business.
“The timing was right,” Hersrud said. “It made sense.”
The purchase price was not disclosed, but involves only the Hersrud’s of Sturgis Chevrolet dealership along with New Holland and Mahindra farm and construction implement sales and service facility off of Interstate 90, Exit 30 in west Sturgis.
Not part of the deal, however, is Hersrud’s of Belle Fourche, a Chevrolet, Buick, GMC dealership.
“At this point, there hasn’t really been any discussion,” Hersrud said. “The store in Belle Fourche stands on its own.”
Hersrud said a massive auction of farm implements held four days before Christmas last year fueled speculation of a potential sale of the business.
Two years of drought, and low cattle and commodity prices and uncertainty in other agriculture markets had left Hersrud’s with a large inventory of new and used farm equipment.
“People and employees were asking if we were still in business,” Hersrud said. “I knew it would cause a lot of confusion in the market and guess what, it caused a lot of confusion in the market.”
However, Hersrud said, the ag implement auction didn’t hasten the decision to sell the business.
“It made sense to go ahead and find some people that were willing to come in and take over the business. We wanted to make sure it was someone local,” Hersrud said.
“Don (Patnoe) had called over a year ago and said if we were ever interested in selling, that they would be interested,” he said.
Staffs at both Liberty and Hersrud’s of Sturgis were notified of the sale last week. Still to come is final paperwork from General Motors and the implement manufacturers.
The sale means the Liberty name is spreading from its base, with all four of its current locations in the vicinity of Cambell and Omaha Streets in Rapid City.
“I think branching out into a new area will be healthy for our organization,” Max Patnoe said.
Hersrud said he plans to remain in Sturgis, with plans to travel and stay busy. He said is comfortable with the decision to sell.
“I want to drive by this place in 10 years and know I made the right choice,” he said.