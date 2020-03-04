March events in Deadwood

Women in Networking: Women's history month

Women In Networking is an organization for women in business that provides an opportunity to widen their professional networks and promote your business and network with other women. WIN connects women, familiarizes participants with other businesses and/or upcoming events, and supports the SD CEO Women’s Business Center.

Curt Betcher will present a program on the Homestake water system which was first constructed in the early 1880s by Homestake Mine. Water was required in larger quantities for expansion of Homestake and other mines in the Lead-Deadwood area. George Hearst purchased the mine in the late 1870s and knew that much more water was needed. Homestake constructed over 30 miles of wood flume gravity fed systems from as far away as the north tributary of Rapid Creek. The flume system was replaced in the 1910s with clay title pipe. A pump station was added to pump water from Spearfish Creek to Whitewood Creek. The system is still in use under the ownership of the Lead Sanitation District. It supplies all the water to the Lead-Deadwood area. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center at 12 p.m.; admission by donation.