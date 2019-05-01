{{featured_button_text}}
Mark Chesnutt will perform at the Deadwood Mountain Grand on May 17.

 Associated Press

From classic country songs like "Too Cold At Home" to "Your Love Is A Miracle" to fun-loving crossover hits like "Bubba Shot The Jukebox" and "Brother Jukebox," Mark Chesnutt has made an entire career with his soulful voice and relationship with his fans. At 8 p.m. May 17, he’ll bring all the hits to Deadwood Mountain Grand for a one-night-only performance.

Chesnutt is one of country’s true musical treasures. Critics have hailed him as a classic country singer of the first order and some of country music’s most elite entertainers from George Jones to George Strait echo this sentiment. Chesnutt’s stature is easily gauged; he has 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top 10 singles, four platinum albums and five gold records.

In a world that sometimes confuses style with substance, Chesnutt possesses both. Remaining true to himself as a traditional country artist while still keeping up with the ever-changing country landscape, Chesnutt has a knack for picking great songs; delivering them with his world-class vocals; and with real heart-felt emotion. Chesnutt has set the bar for his generation not just for his being a consistent hit maker, but because of his love of genuine country music.

Chesnutt’s personal integrity as well as his principal to record a genuine country song has made him a fixture on radio and in the honky-tonks. Chesnutt got his start in the honky-tonks of Beaumont, Texas, learning from his father, Bob Chesnutt, a singer, record collector and major fan of classic country music.

Playing alongside his dad, one set at a time, Mark Chesnutt embraced his father’s influence and began making a name for himself. Chesnutt sang covers by Lefty, Merle, George and Waylon to develop his unmatched crowd-pleasing rapport and his authentic country style.

Tickets are $19 to $39, depending on seats, and are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office at 877-907-GRAND, or at ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 605-559-0386.

