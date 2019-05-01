Investigate the paranormal, and maybe learn a little history while you're at it.
Deadwood City of Ghosts is a three-day event from May 2-5 exploring four of the most iconic and historic locations in Deadwood: the Fairmont Hotel, The Original #10 Saloon, The Adams House and the Bullock Hotel.
The weekend will include a meet-and-greet with the presenters, appetizers, a cash bar, lectures, bus tours, historical museums, re-enactments, dinner and a hauntingly great time.
Guest speakers include Shawn Schmidt, Chris Jimines, Jason Calderwood and Albert Cook. Special guest speaker is Ryan Wefelmeyer of Finding Phantoms.
Extra special guests and speakers, the Black Hills Paranormal Investigations team, and Dani Jo Butler ("Psychic Medium") will present a two-hour gallery reading.
A Special Honorary Guest Speaker, Ernie Lapoint, the great-grandson of Sitting Bull, will be talking about his culture and his Native heritage.
"We will be stepping through the Veil of time and learning what life was like and why some of these Souls from long ago still remain," the event website says. "We hope you join us and continue to follow us on this historical journey into the past, and have some personal unexplained experiences for yourself."
Cinco de Mayo
Join the Bodega on May 3-4 to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Enjoy live music both nights with the Garcia Family’s Silver Dollar Band. Both days feature the Bodega's famous Mexican Platter for $9.99.
From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, taste and vote for your favorite salsa recipe (cash prizes awarded, contact Ann at 578-1300 to enter.) Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. is the Margarita March where you can enjoy the classic Cinco beverage at the Bullock Hotel, Bodega Bar, Hickok’s Hotel and the Martin-Mason Hotel.
Tickets are for the march are $20, and are available at the Bullock Hotel, Bodega Bar, Hickok's Hotel, and the Martin-Mason Hotel on May 3-4. Must be 21 to purchase, and ticket entitles Margarita Marcher to a margarita at each establishment.
Other events include:
- May 3-4: Run for the Roses, Kentucky Derby "indulgence weekend," registration at Saloon No. 10. Tickets are $100 and are available at 800-344-8826.
May 10: 10th annual Wine Tasting and Auction, 5 to 7 p.m., Sanford Lab Homestake Visitors Center, Lead.
- May 19: Deadwood Spring Motorcycle Fling, noon, Deadwood Custom Cycles.
May 31-June 1: Deadwood Mickelson Trail Marathon, times vary. Visit deadwoodmickelsontrailmarathon.com/
Upcoming Deadwood Mountain Grand events
For tickets or more information on these or other events at the DMG, go to ticketmaster.com or 877-907-GRAND:
Julio Iglesias Jr.: 7 p.m. May 11, tickets are $24 to $29, depending on seats
Mark Chesnutt: 8 p.m. May 17, tickets are $19 to $39, depending on seats
- Ron White: 8 p.m. May 18, tickets are $49 to $69, depending on seats