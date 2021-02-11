Meade County authorizes hiring nurse for jail

STURGIS | The Meade County Commission authorized Sheriff Ron Merwin to hire either a licensed practical nurse or registered nurse to provide medical services to the jail Tuesday, and to explore options to contract with Pennington County for additional medical services.
The move comes after Sheriff Ron Merwin told the commission last month that the jail received a notice from Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie that the ambulance service will no longer provide routine medical care at the jail after February.
The ambulance personnel were providing routine medical care for jail inmates — distribution of medication, emergency care that did not need the attention of a doctor, and vital checks for inmates after being incarcerated for more than 72 hours.
Merwin asked the commission Tuesday for permission to hire a nurse to take over the duties.
"I would assume we will end up paying somewhere around $35 per hour," Merwin said. "I would hope we would be able to do it with one (nurse), but may have to end up hiring two just to cover. We've got to be able to do three medical distributions throughout the day, generally speaking, and it's a seven-day-a-week thing."
The contract with the city of Sturgis ambulance expired at the beginning of the year. However, Merwin said Ainslie agreed to keep the service under a temporary agreement so that the county can find options.
Merwin said no doctor at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital showed interest, but he did find a doctor at Fort Meade VA Medical Center who is willing to provide short-term assistance.
Merwin said the biggest need in the jail is an influx of arrestees who also suffer from mental health issues.
"Medical is a high profile issue for us over at the jail," he said. "Our county jails across the nation have become the mental health rehabilitation centers, I think. We have numerous people over there with mental health problems that we deal with... There's a lot of things that go on."
Meade County has $75,000 budgeted for jail medical expenses, the sheriff said.
