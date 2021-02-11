Meade County authorizes hiring nurse for jail

STURGIS | The Meade County Commission authorized Sheriff Ron Merwin to hire either a licensed practical nurse or registered nurse to provide medical services to the jail Tuesday, and to explore options to contract with Pennington County for additional medical services.

The move comes after Sheriff Ron Merwin told the commission last month that the jail received a notice from Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie that the ambulance service will no longer provide routine medical care at the jail after February.

The ambulance personnel were providing routine medical care for jail inmates — distribution of medication, emergency care that did not need the attention of a doctor, and vital checks for inmates after being incarcerated for more than 72 hours.

Merwin asked the commission Tuesday for permission to hire a nurse to take over the duties.