Meade County Commission declines COVID-19 air system

STURGIS | The Meade County Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday against installing an ionization system at county buildings that could help in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne diseases.
The lone vote in favor of installing the $50,000 system was District 2 Commissioner Doreen Creed, who cited the spike in COVID-19 cases in Meade County among the public and county employees, and the health risk to inmates at the Meade County jail.
"As we all know, we've had quite a bit of illness, and I think whatever we can do to make it a safer work environment for everybody, the better," Creed said.
Meade County Facilities Director Kevin Forrester told the commissioners Tuesday the ionization devices are installed on HVAC equipment to provide enhanced indoor air quality. This technology produces a high concentration of positive and negative ions through the ventilation system.
Forrester said the ions attach to particles, where they combine, becoming larger and are more easily filtered from the air. When ions come in contact with pathogens, they disrupt the pathogens' surface proteins, rendering them inactive.
However, at Tuesday's meeting Forrester was only able to present one price quote for the equipment. No request for proposals were completed and the funds were not budgeted by the county. In order to move forward and install the equipment, the county would have to tap into the contingency fund to pay for the ionization equipment.
District 3 Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek said he voted against the expenditure because there was no request for proposal completed and he questions the effectiveness of the ionization equipment.
"This is a recurring, every two years expense of $50,000, which I'm really uncomfortable of running into," Wieczorek said. "I'm going to vote against it because I'm uncomfortable with the benefit from a cost benefit analysis... If the benefit is we install it and stop three cases of the cold or flu during the year, I want to see more as to the effectiveness of this before I would vote for it."
Wieczorek said he might be more comfortable if a request for proposal was completed, more information was received and if the ionization system was installed in just one county building to analyze its effectiveness.
Creed said nationwide studies show the installation of the ionization system has medical advantages, and it would pay for itself by keeping more employees from getting sick and lowering county health insurance costs.
Both Pennington County and Lawrence County have either installed or approved the money necessary to install ionization equipment to their HVAC systems at county buildings. Monument Health has also installed the equipment that kills airborne pathogens like coronavirus.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
