Meade County Commission declines COVID-19 air system

STURGIS | The Meade County Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday against installing an ionization system at county buildings that could help in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne diseases.

The lone vote in favor of installing the $50,000 system was District 2 Commissioner Doreen Creed, who cited the spike in COVID-19 cases in Meade County among the public and county employees, and the health risk to inmates at the Meade County jail.

"As we all know, we've had quite a bit of illness, and I think whatever we can do to make it a safer work environment for everybody, the better," Creed said.

Meade County Facilities Director Kevin Forrester told the commissioners Tuesday the ionization devices are installed on HVAC equipment to provide enhanced indoor air quality. This technology produces a high concentration of positive and negative ions through the ventilation system.

Forrester said the ions attach to particles, where they combine, becoming larger and are more easily filtered from the air. When ions come in contact with pathogens, they disrupt the pathogens' surface proteins, rendering them inactive.