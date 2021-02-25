Meade County Commission mulls 'Second Amendment sanctuary' resolution

The Meade County Commission is considering adoption of a resolution that would name the county as a "Second Amendment sanctuary" in response to the possibility of stricter gun control laws from Congress.
The topic came up for discussion Tuesday during the commission's regular meeting, but no action was taken to pass a resolution. Commission Chair Ted Seaman brought the idea forward.
"I was messaged from one of the residents that Bennett County signed a resolution declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary county, and the resident asked if this is something we wanted to look into," Seaman said.
The Bennett County resolution passed Feb. 17, when that county's Board of Commissioners asserted their support of the right for residents to keep and bear arms. The Bennett County Commissioners resolved to "defend the rights and liberties of the citizens," and declared the county a "Second Amendment Sanctuary County."
Commissioner Doreen Creed there has been a "plethora" of cities and counties passing similar resolutions on the Second Amendment and she would like the commission to explore if Meade County should join.
"There are certainly some things going on in Washington, D.C., that I do not go along with right now," she said. "I think we have to be aware of what's happening and perhaps we can all delve into this a little further."
Seaman agreed.
"There is some legislation going on in Washington right now that would be very restrictive to the Second Amendment," he said. "I just wanted to bring it before the commission to see if there was any interest in adopting our own resolution regarding Second Amendment sanctuary for the county."
Commissioner Richard Liggett said he would be supportive of Meade County passing a resolution, but would like to see the state take on the challenge. Commissioner Rod Bradley said he wasn't sure what impact a county-based resolution would have on a U.S. Constitution right that is already protected.
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek also said he's not sure what power a resolution actually has.
"It doesn't really say they are going to do anything. It just says they believe in the Second Amendment, which clearly all of us do," Wieczorek said. "I'm more concerned that there is some language in there that somehow ties you to some other organization or activity that we're not sure of."
Commission Assistant Jerry Derr said he will research any proposed resolution declaring Meade County a Second Amendment sanctuary and reach out to state government for guidance before bringing it back to the commission.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.