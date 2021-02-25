Meade County Commission mulls 'Second Amendment sanctuary' resolution

Seaman agreed.

"There is some legislation going on in Washington right now that would be very restrictive to the Second Amendment," he said. "I just wanted to bring it before the commission to see if there was any interest in adopting our own resolution regarding Second Amendment sanctuary for the county."

Commissioner Richard Liggett said he would be supportive of Meade County passing a resolution, but would like to see the state take on the challenge. Commissioner Rod Bradley said he wasn't sure what impact a county-based resolution would have on a U.S. Constitution right that is already protected.

Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek also said he's not sure what power a resolution actually has.

"It doesn't really say they are going to do anything. It just says they believe in the Second Amendment, which clearly all of us do," Wieczorek said. "I'm more concerned that there is some language in there that somehow ties you to some other organization or activity that we're not sure of."

Commission Assistant Jerry Derr said he will research any proposed resolution declaring Meade County a Second Amendment sanctuary and reach out to state government for guidance before bringing it back to the commission.

