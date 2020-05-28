Meade County commissioners discuss ambulances, highways; little mention of Sturgis rally

Myer said the road used to be 45 mph and didn’t know why it changed to 55. She also noted there’s development occurring on and near the road, and the area itself is expanding to accommodate more families.

The board also unanimously approved moving McIntosh Road to the secondary road system with the understanding that two who requested the county take over responsibility for the road will split the $60,000 cost to bring it up to county specifications and one year of maintenance; renewing malt beverage licenses to those who applied for it, except for Shade Valley, which was moved to the June 9 meeting; a preliminary Plat for Deer View Estates; a request to improve a portion of a section line right of way; contracting services out for the application of Magnesium Chloride; asphalt patching and the consent calendar with the removal of claims for payment.

The commissioners also voted on the Word of Truth Subdivision preliminary plat for lot 1 separate from the consent calendar, approving it 5-0.

In a 3-2 vote, the board approved the preliminary Plat for the Royal Ranch subdivision “contingent upon getting five years of water rates, the maintenance plan and also private access to the top two lots off Mandi Lane, based on the fact it meets the ordinances at this time.”