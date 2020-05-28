Meade County commissioners discuss ambulances, highways; little mention of Sturgis rally

STURGIS | Meade County Commissioners met in their chambers for their Tuesday meeting and did not discuss the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, save for updates from commissioners about speaking with members of the city council and approval of campgrounds for the rally.
The Sturgis City Council will host a special meeting June 8 to discuss the rally and make a final decision during its regular meeting June 15.
Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen told the Journal on May 22 council members spoke with local business owners and the state health department, and have planned phone calls with state staff and elected officials this week.
Derrick Haskins, communications director for the South Dakota Department of Health, said in an email to the Journal May 22 that “discussions are ongoing and that we’ll have more news on (the rally) soon.”
Commissioner Doreen Creed updated the other commissioners and said she was part of discussions with Sturgis and local law enforcement to find out when and what procedures should be followed during the rally, if it was approved by the Sturgis City Council.
During the commissioners meeting, the board unanimously approved six sites as campgrounds for the rally: Arnie’s Acres, Dragpipe Saloon, Elk Ridge Campground, Gentle Eagle Campground, Teachout’s Back 40 campground and Tilford Gulch Campground.
The commissioners also heard from Amanda Anglin, executive director of the Sturgis Economic Development Corp., who discussed the first quarter of 2020 for the city, which included eight new businesses and Subway’s expansion. She also said she was working with 16 potential businesses for the area.
Much of the morning, however, was spent discussing the lack of ambulance service available in central Meade County.
According to the agenda, Enning Ambulance ceased operation April 30 due to lack of volunteers. This was discussed with the state health department and regional ambulance service. Newell Ambulance service agreed to expand their coverage area, although they are concerned about what this means financially. Faith Ambulance Service also agreed to expand its coverage area. Wall Ambulance Service is a taxing district and would require a proposal from the county to expand its services.
Representatives from Newell Services and Butte County Commissioner Kim Richards discussed financial concerns and how Butte County handles ambulances.
Many of the representatives said money is lost when rides for possible patients in an ambulance are refused and wondered if it would be possible for the county to reimburse them.
County commissioners said the county couldn’t begin a tax on its residents to produce the funds without double taxing some areas or districts that are already taxed for services.
State Sen. Gary Cammack, who was at the meeting as an audience member, was called on by Commissioner Creed to develop legislation to list ambulance services as an essential function in order to produce funding for local services.
Cammack said he doesn’t disagree that an ambulance is an essential service, but is worried about possible unintended consequences.
Commission Chairman Ted Seaman said the issue wouldn’t be solved today, but would be open to meetings in central Meade with communities affected by the lack of service.
In a 3-2 vote, the board voted to extend a 45 mile per hour zone on Elk Creek Road west of Timberwood Drive, reducing one section of the road from 55 mph to 45.
Sophie Myer, who has children that use a bus stop on the road, said she usually walks with her kids because of the possible danger from speeding cars and large trucks.
According to the agenda, since 2004, there have been 44 incidents within a 4-mile radius of Elk Creek Road start from .5 miles west of Deerview Road to .5 miles east of Timberwood Drive.
One commissioner said he was concerned those driving on the road wouldn’t know why they were being asked to go from 55 mph to 45 mph.
Myer said the road used to be 45 mph and didn’t know why it changed to 55. She also noted there’s development occurring on and near the road, and the area itself is expanding to accommodate more families.
The board also unanimously approved moving McIntosh Road to the secondary road system with the understanding that two who requested the county take over responsibility for the road will split the $60,000 cost to bring it up to county specifications and one year of maintenance; renewing malt beverage licenses to those who applied for it, except for Shade Valley, which was moved to the June 9 meeting; a preliminary Plat for Deer View Estates; a request to improve a portion of a section line right of way; contracting services out for the application of Magnesium Chloride; asphalt patching and the consent calendar with the removal of claims for payment.
The commissioners also voted on the Word of Truth Subdivision preliminary plat for lot 1 separate from the consent calendar, approving it 5-0.
In a 3-2 vote, the board approved the preliminary Plat for the Royal Ranch subdivision “contingent upon getting five years of water rates, the maintenance plan and also private access to the top two lots off Mandi Lane, based on the fact it meets the ordinances at this time.”
The board also approved a variance request to extend a building permit to construct a workforce camp for TransCanada Keystone Pipeline/TC Energy with a caveat of increased building fees of about $16,000.
Before adjourning the meeting and after executive session, the board voted to hold the application process for Hideaway Hills for FEMA funding pending FEMA requirements and confirming with state and federal offices to see if applications can be made.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!