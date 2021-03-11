Meade County community health adapts to pandemic

Meade County's Community Health Nurse Jennifer King said Tuesday her office had to make several changes to operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including closing most in-person visits through at least May 20.

"It's been steady for both the Sturgis and the Faith offices. We are doing everything via phone right now due to the pandemic," King said. "We are only bringing people in to our office if they need immunizations, if they need a crib for the Safe Sleep Program. Sturgis does offer car seats, so if they need a car seat (they can come in), or if I have a breastfeeding problem with one of my moms, I will bring them in."

Under the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), King said the federal government has placed physical waivers on visits, limiting the in-person contact with clients through May 20. She anticipates another waiver will be issued through the summer.

"For the physical waiver to not be offered, pretty much all 50 states have to open up their WIC offices," she said. "The decision comes from the federal government, not the state government."

She said the clients and her staff have adapted to the phone consultations during the pandemic, but it has been a difficult transition.