Meade County community health adapts to pandemic

Meade County's Community Health Nurse Jennifer King said Tuesday her office had to make several changes to operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including closing most in-person visits through at least May 20.
"It's been steady for both the Sturgis and the Faith offices. We are doing everything via phone right now due to the pandemic," King said. "We are only bringing people in to our office if they need immunizations, if they need a crib for the Safe Sleep Program. Sturgis does offer car seats, so if they need a car seat (they can come in), or if I have a breastfeeding problem with one of my moms, I will bring them in."
Under the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), King said the federal government has placed physical waivers on visits, limiting the in-person contact with clients through May 20. She anticipates another waiver will be issued through the summer.
"For the physical waiver to not be offered, pretty much all 50 states have to open up their WIC offices," she said. "The decision comes from the federal government, not the state government."
She said the clients and her staff have adapted to the phone consultations during the pandemic, but it has been a difficult transition.
"It has made it easier for some clients, it has made it harder for some clients," King said. "We try to find balance. For our breastfeeding staff, we are relying a lot on our peer counselor based out of Belle Fourche because for all of us — we are certified lactation counselors, but we can't do our teaching like we normally do."
In the baby care program, King said clients meet with a nurse via phone instead of in-person. In the times before the pandemic, the nurse visit normally consists of weight checks and blood pressure. Now, King said the Community Health Department relies upon the patient to tell them what those were from a previous doctor's appointment.
"We've just had to navigate different services to try to work our way around things," she said.
King said childhood immunizations have greatly dropped due to the pandemic, which is a concern for her.
"It doesn't matter if they go to a doctor, or if they come to me," King said. "A lot of people have not been doctoring their children through this."
Immunizations are available to all children 18 and under, regardless of their ability to pay, King said.
