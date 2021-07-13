Meade County issues emergency burn ban effective immediately

The Meade County Commission issued a burn ban for the county effective Tuesday until fire conditions improve.

The emergency resolution prohibits open burning and open fires throughout Meade County.

The resolution bans "any outdoor fire, including campfires, that is not contained within a fully enclosed fire box or structure from which the products of combustion are emitted directly to the open atmosphere without passing through a stack, duct or chimney."

The use of charcoal grills, liquid fuel grills and burn barrels are still allowed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, Meade County Commission Assistant Jerry Derr said campgrounds with the appropriate permitting can have fires and pyrotechnics.

"We're getting into a pattern now where the projected forecast is continued drought and dry, and there is a concern with the pattern the way it's been with the Rally coming up," Derr said. "This will not apply with the campgrounds. If they have their (permits)... not that you're going to stop everything, but there have been fires in the country just set by people out haying — a hot bearing or a spark in a field."