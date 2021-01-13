Meade County looking for jail medical service

STURGIS | The Meade County jail may soon be without medical personnel for inmate care after the city of Sturgis decided to terminate an agreement with the county for Sturgis Ambulance to provide the medical services.

Sheriff Ron Merwin told the Meade County Commissioners on Tuesday that he received a notice from Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie that the ambulance service will no longer provide routine medical care at the jail after February.

Merwin said ambulance personnel were providing routine medical care for jail inmates — distribution of medication, emergency care that did not need the attention of a doctor, and vital checks for inmates after being incarcerated for more than 72 hours.

The contract with the city of Sturgis expired at the beginning of the year. However, Merwin said Ainslie agreed to keep the service under a temporary agreement so that the county can find options.

The temporary agreement will expire at the end of February.

"It was a nice relationship that we had, but I was told that their personnel didn't like coming to the jail," Merwin said Tuesday. "They probably got hassled when dealing with inmates. Sometimes it's not too pleasant."