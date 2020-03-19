Meal preparation businesses finding a niche

The response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has prompted local restaurants to temporarily limit public contact between staff and customers by shutting down their dine-in areas, only serving items to-go, or from a drive-thru window.
However, anyone still wanting a fresh-cooked meal while lessening the risk of exposure has another built-in option, with the emergence of meal preparation businesses in the Black Hills.
In Spearfish, Christy Lennon and her husband John Larson upgraded their passion for food from hobby to business by opening Rosemary’s Kitchen last year, preparing pre-order entrées for pickup.
And earlier this year, Nathan Benge, a Navy veteran, certified personal trainer and body builder, began offering an expanding menu through his new business, Aegis Elite Nutrition in Sturgis, selling pre-ordered meals for up to a full week, for home delivery in the Sturgis, Spearfish and Rapid City areas.
They join at least two other recently opened meal-preparation businesses, Fresh Creative Kitchen and Allied with Animals: Vegan Food To Go, in Rapid City.
Lennon and Larson moved to Rapid City nine years ago and eventually found their way to Spearfish, where Lennon worked as a paraprofessional with the Spearfish School System.
Larson was a school psychologist in Colorado, Wisconsin and South Dakota for 16 years, before joining his wife in her meal preparation business in December.
“We’ve both been interested in food, and it’s been our passion forever. It was always the side project, the hobby we always had,” Lennon said.
“It’s sure fun,” John said, of joining his wife in the kitchen. “I think I’m enjoying this more than anything I’ve ever done.”
Lennon began the search for a commercial-grade kitchen last summer. A reference from Melissa Barth of the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce led her to the Spearfish Masonic Lodge at 544 Canyon Street, which maintains a large kitchen in the basement of the hall.
Her agreement with the Lodge allows her to use the kitchen and allow customers to pick up their orders at the Lodge. She also provides a meal for Lodge members at their monthly meetings.
Rosemary’s Kitchen menu is available at rm-kitchen.com, and changes week-to-week.
Orders must be placed by midnight on Friday for pick-up the following week.
Christy said she prefers orders placed through the website, but will also accept phone-in orders at 605-291-5445.
They also cater lunches and breakfasts for meetings and businesses in Spearfish.
Because of social distancing guidelines put in place with the COVID-19 virus, Lennon and Larson have changed their meal pickup procedure.
Instead of customers entering the Lodge to pick up their orders, they will be met at the door to limit access to the building.
“They can call or text when they arrive,” Lennon said.
In Sturgis, Benge is the sole owner-operator of Aegis Elite Nutrition, opening earlier this year.
“I am owner, cook, receptionist and delivery driver. I do my own dishes,” Benge said.
Benge enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduation from high school in Ohio.
Personal fitness and nutrition became strong interests during eight years in the Navy.
After leaving the service, he earned a degree in kinesiology from University of Miami of Ohio and found his way to South Dakota when his mother was a manager at The Knuckle Saloon in Sturgis.
He is also a certified personal trainer and body builder, and decided to pursue a business in performance nutrition, when he was unable to find such a business already here.
“When I was in the bigger cities, Atlanta and Nashville, there are tons of food preps everywhere. Here there are no other big food preps,” he said.
Working out of the commercial kitchen at The Knuckle, Benge offers individual meals along with 5-, 6-, and up to 7-day meal plans at aegiselitenutrition.com.
Ordering deadline, by email at aegiselitenutrition@gmail.com or by phone at 605-490-3796, is Thursday at 12 noon.
Meals are delivered the following Sunday or Monday, depending on the customer’s schedule.
“Because the food is fresh, I keep in contact so the customer can be there when it arrives,” he said.
Benge said the convenience of the meal-preparation genre of food service will only become more popular.
“It’s big everywhere else and slowly growing here,” he said.