Meal preparation businesses finding a niche

“We’ve both been interested in food, and it’s been our passion forever. It was always the side project, the hobby we always had,” Lennon said.

“It’s sure fun,” John said, of joining his wife in the kitchen. “I think I’m enjoying this more than anything I’ve ever done.”

Lennon began the search for a commercial-grade kitchen last summer. A reference from Melissa Barth of the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce led her to the Spearfish Masonic Lodge at 544 Canyon Street, which maintains a large kitchen in the basement of the hall.

Her agreement with the Lodge allows her to use the kitchen and allow customers to pick up their orders at the Lodge. She also provides a meal for Lodge members at their monthly meetings.

Rosemary’s Kitchen menu is available at rm-kitchen.com, and changes week-to-week.

Orders must be placed by midnight on Friday for pick-up the following week.

Christy said she prefers orders placed through the website, but will also accept phone-in orders at 605-291-5445.

They also cater lunches and breakfasts for meetings and businesses in Spearfish.

