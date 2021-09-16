Medical contract approved for Meade County jail

Merwin told the Meade County Commission on Wednesday that the contract was negotiated several months ago.

"We negotiated this back some time ago, and we didn't bring it back in front of you guys to get the formal approval so I can sign this and get on with the city," Merwin said. "Even though this year is almost over, if you read through the agreement it's pretty much what we've always been doing."

The ambulance personnel will provide routine medical care for jail inmates — distribution of medication, emergency care that did not need the attention of a doctor, and vitals checks once a week for inmates after being incarcerated. The ambulance service will also transport inmates to the hospital as needed for further care.

"It addresses our protocol issues and cost-wise, it specifies $175,000," Merwin said. "That's because this is a two-year contract. This year it will be $75,000 and next year we'll go to $100,000."

Merwin said the city wanted $125,000 for 2022 and he negotiated it to the $100,000 level.

"This is a good option for us. It works well for us and for them," he said.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

