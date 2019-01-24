STURGIS | One of the most decorated athletes in Sturgis Brown High School history has returned to her alma mater.
Megan Mahoney enters her first season as assistant coach for the Scoopers boys basketball teams.
Mahoney has played a role in several basketball camps in Sturgis.
"During a boys camp this past summer, coach (Derris) Buus (head boys basketball coach) asked me if I was interested in joining the boys basketball staff," she said.
Mahoney had the possibility of playing professional European League basketball in Antwerp, Belgium, but developed a foot injury and had surgery.
"I like coach Buus and where he was going with the program. I accepted the position," she said.
Mahoney was a member of the SBHS girls basketball team for five years, helping the Scoopers to runner-up finishes in the State AA girls basketball tournament in 1999 and 2000.
As a senior, Mahoney was honored as Gatorade and USA Today South Dakota Player of the year, High School Girls Athlete of the Year by the South Dakota Sports Writers Association, and Miss Basketball South Dakota.
Mahoney also excelled academically, earning membership in the National Honor Society. She graduated from SBHS in 2001.
Mahoney played women's basketball for Kansas State University of the Big 12 Conference. She was a 2003 All Big-12 First Team selection. During her collegiate career, she set the all-time school record for assists. Mahoney graduated from KSU in 2005 with a degree in family studies and human services.
She was selected as the 34th overall pick in the 2005 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun, but missed the 2005 season due to a torn Achilles tendon in the Big 12 tournament.
Mahoney signed with Haukar of the Icelandic Úrvalsdeild kvenna in January 2006. In nine regular season games she averaged 27.9 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, leading the team to achieve the best record in the league. In the playoffs, Mahoney averaged 28.3 points and 14.3 rebounds.
She broke Penny Peppas' scoring record in the finals by averaging 32.0 points and helped Haukar to a three-game sweep of Keflavík. For her accomplishments, she was named the Úrvalsdeild Playoffs MVP and the Úrvalsdeild Foreign Player of the Year.
In February 2006, she signed a three-year contract with the Connecticut Sun. During her first season, Mahoney appeared in 31 games, starting once, and averaged 11.7 minutes per game.
Mahoney played in Italy with Parma in 2006 and 2007 and then played with Cras Basket Tarant, winning Italian League titles in 2008-2009 and 2009-2010. Mahoney was named MVP of the finals in 2011-2012.
Between 2014 and 2016, Mahoney played in France for ESB Villeneuve-d'Ascq. The team won the EuroCup Women 2015 and was runner-up the following season, and also came second in the 2014-15 Ligue Féminine de Basketball.
Mahoney signed with San Martino di Lupari of the Italian Serie A1. In January, 2017, she tore her anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee and missed the rest of the season. In May, 2017, Mahoney re-signed with San Martino for the 2017-2018 season.
With all of her travels overseas, Mahoney is glad to be reconnecting with her hometown.
"It's a good feeling to be able to come back and be part of the Scooper community. I'm happy to be back. It's kind of a learning process for me," she said.