LEAD | Ammertte Deibert and her husband, Dennis Palczewski, were covered in sawdust Tuesday as they worked furiously to ready their new art gallery, used book store and coffee shop for its scheduled grand opening Friday evening.
Miners’ Tin Cup is located at 209 West Main St., in the heart of downtown Lead. Because their historic building has been home to so many other businesses over the years, Deibert and Palczewski and another worker have had to deal with layer upon layer of carpeting atop the original hardwood floors.
They hoped to be staining and sealing the vintage wood yet this week in the last-minute thrash before Friday’s grand opening, set for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We’ll be hanging art the night before,” Deibert said.
Deibert will be choosing from her diverse 50-year collection of art, numbering more than 900 pieces.
“Of course we can’t show them all. I’m hoping to have at least 100 at a time, kind of as I unwrap them,” Deibert said.
Deibert, originally from Bison, and Palczewski, of Scranton, N.D. recently returned to the Black Hills after 35 years in Ames, Iowa.
They found a downtown building for sale in Lead, and made plans for a first-floor shop and a second-floor apartment where they will live.
“We always wanted to come back to South Dakota,” Deibert said. “This is like a homecoming to us.”
The gallery will feature primarily signed art and numbered prints. If a piece is not signed, Deibert said, she has made every effort to know its backstory.
You have free articles remaining.
“I want to be as honest as possible,” she said. “If they’re not signed and numbered, I can give a little knowledge on it as well.”
Deibert has a minor in art from Black Hills State University and has been continuing her study of art over the years.
Part of her book collection, 400-500 books on art, will not be for sale.
“I want people to just come in and study art,” she said.
Part of her art-study emphasis will be to feature a monthly artist. First up will be her brother Roy Deibert, a ceramicist, who has taught classes at the Dahl Fine Arts Center in Rapid City, she said.
“I wouldn’t select my brother if he wasn’t a fabulous ceramicist,” Ammertte said.
She will also encourage people to come in and create their own art with paint on simple whitewashed cardboard canvases, something to take home.
“I believe that creativity, whatever realm it is, a very broad term, makes us happy, so I want people to just be able to come in and paint something and leave with it,” she said.
Friday’s grand opening will also include complimentary root beer floats and gift certificate drawings. The coffee shop, open during regular hours, will feature just plain “primitive” coffee.
“We want it very informal and a place for people to come,” she said.