Mining crew recognized for fire response

At 7 a.m. on the morning of July 10, Ryan Moe, U.S. general manager for Thyssen Mining Inc., was in a morning safety meeting. Just 10 minutes into the meeting, Moe noticed smoke rising from an apartment building a block away on Julius and Stone streets in Lead. When he and others stepped outside to assess the situation, he saw something else — several TMI team members rushing to the building.

“They were running up the stairs to the second floor, knocking on doors,” Moe said. “By the time we got there, smoke was billowing out of the building and our crews had evacuated all the residents. We got a fire kit and all the first-aid supplies we had in the office.” Several calls had been made to 911 when smoke was first noticed, Moe added.

Among the residents evacuated was Mike Larson, who had been seriously injured in the blaze. The TMI employees watched over Larson, who appeared quite disoriented.

“We were cautious about rendering first aid due to the significant burns he had and worried about him going into shock,” Moe said.