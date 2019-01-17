Miranda Gallagher honed her talents as a multi-sport athlete for Lead-Deadwood High School, and has taken those skills to the collegiate level.
Gallagher completed her first season as a middle blocker in volleyball at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana last fall.
The 6-foot junior helped the Battlin' Bears to a memorable year, finishing the regular season with 17 sweeps and a perfect 12-0 record in the Frontier Conference.
Rocky swept Lewis and Clark College, Idaho, in the first round of the Frontier Conference tournament.
Later, the University of Providence, Montana, downed the Battlin' Bears 3-1 in the championship match.
Rocky received an at-large bid to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.
In pool play, the Billings college posted two wins and one loss, with wins over McPherson College of Kansas and Marian College of Indiana, with a loss to Northwestern College of Iowa.
Southern Oregon University defeated RMC 3-1 in bracket play, with the Battlin' Bears finishing with a 30-6 season record.
Gallagher had single-match season highs in attack kills (17), set assists (3) points (17), serving aces (5), digs (7) and total blocks (8) during the season.
Gallagher specializes in volleyball at the collegiate level because she likes the team aspect of the game.
"Rocky Mountain was a good fit for me. I like the school, my teammates and the small class size. There's a lot of things to do in Billings," she said.
Gallagher is majoring in Environmental Science.
Prior to her arrival at Rocky Mountain College, Gallagher was a middle hitter on the Sheridan (Wyo.) Junior College volleyball squad. The Generals finished second in the Region IX tournament in her sophomore year.
Gallagher competed in volleyball at Lead-Deadwood High School for four years. The Lady Golddiggers qualified for the State A tournament in 2014.
Gallagher earned Class A All-State honors her senior year. She also played basketball for five years and was an all-Black Hills Conference honoree several years.
In her six years in track and field, Gallagher competed in the 100, 200, 400, long jump, triple jump, medley relay and 4-by-200-meter relay.
She reigned as Class A champion in the triple jump as a junior. She followed that up with a runner-up finish in the event as a senior.
Now specializing in her chosen sport, she continues to demonstrate her skills at the next level.