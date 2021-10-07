'MonDak Motorcycle Loop' to wind through Northern Hills

A strategic marketing campaign has been encouraging motorcycle enthusiasts to take advantage of eastern Montana’s wide-open spaces and welcoming towns by traveling the “MonDak Motorcycle Loop,” that will also include stops in the Northern Black Hills, western South Dakota and western North Dakota.
The Eastern Plains Economic Development Corporation, Visit Southeast Montana Tourism, and Windfall marketing agency teamed up to create the campaign to promote local tourism destinations and encourage visitors to ride part or all of the route and stop in local communities along the way.
“The MonDak Motorcycle Loop highlights the free-spirited adventures that await travelers in the eastern part of our state and in our neighbor states,” said Beth Epley, executive director of the Eastern Plains Economic Development Corporation, located in Baker, Montana. “This strategic marketing campaign shows motorcyclists a route to experiencing the unspoiled natural environment of our region, and the charming local destinations and attractions they can find along the way.”
The MonDak Motorcycle Loop spans 560 miles and runs from Alzada to Broadus, to Miles City, to Baker in eastern Montana, and into western North Dakota and western South Dakota.
Riders can begin the route at any point and experience a wide variety of landscapes and attractions by stopping in Wibaux, Baker and Miles City in Montana; Deadwood, Spearfish and Buffalo in South Dakota; Bowman and Medora in North Dakota; and more.
The route can be completed in about 9.5 hours and is designed to be a two-day trip.
Funding for the project came from the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development’s Eastern Montana Tourism Partner Initiative, which partners with communities across eastern Montana to strengthen and diversify local and regional economies, in part through tourism destination development.
Learn more about the MonDak Motorcycle Loop at southeastmontana.com/mondak.