Monument Health patients can now schedule COVID-19 tests online

Patients with symptoms of COVID-19 can now go online and schedule drive-up tests at Monument Health locations in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish or Sturgis.

Until now, patients had to schedule their tests by calling Monument Health’s Nurse Triage Line. The new online option is for patients who do not need to speak with a nurse, but have symptoms and want to schedule a test.

Not long ago, the Nurse Triage Line was receiving about 250 calls per day on weekdays and 100 calls per day on weekends, according to Stephanie Lahr, M.D., Chief Information Officer and Chief Medical Information Officer. More recently, as many as 500 people per day were calling in on weekdays and 200 per day on weekends.

“It has been a great resource for so many patients, and we’re excited that it’s been a success,” she said. “We’re also frustrated that patients are spending a lot of time on hold.”

To schedule a test, visit monument.health and click on the COVID-19 Information tab on the upper left hand corner of the home page.

Drive-through testing is available at Monument Health Clinics in Custer, Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis as well as the 10th Street Clinic in Spearfish.

If the test is negative, results will be emailed to the patient’s MyChart inbox. If the test is positive, the patient will be notified by phone. The nurse will talk the patient through the treatment options and answer other questions.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0