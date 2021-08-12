'Moon Walk' heads to Wyoming Black Hills

The Black Hills National Forest will conduct its third Moon Walk of the year at 7 p.m. Aug. 21. The activity will take place at the Sundance Horse Camp, located about five miles from Sundance, Wyo.

According to a news release from the Forest Service, participants will learn how to identify some common constellations and hear stories about various star clusters. Speakers will also share some of the science related to star brightness, distances and other night sky observations.

Officials from the Black Hills National Forest said if families are looking for future campouts, especially after dark, this public event might inspire star-gazing beginners.

According to the news release, to reach the Moon Walk from Sundance, travel northeast on East Cleveland Street for just over one mile, then turn north (left) onto Government Valley Road (Crook County Road Number 123).

Follow Government Valley Road for about two miles, then turn west (left) into the Sundance Horse Camp.

Event signs will be posted at major intersections to help guide participants to the parking area, the news release said.