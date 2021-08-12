'Moon Walk' heads to Wyoming Black Hills

The Black Hills National Forest will conduct its third Moon Walk of the year at 7 p.m. Aug. 21. The activity will take place at the Sundance Horse Camp, located about five miles from Sundance, Wyo.
According to a news release from the Forest Service, participants will learn how to identify some common constellations and hear stories about various star clusters. Speakers will also share some of the science related to star brightness, distances and other night sky observations.
Officials from the Black Hills National Forest said if families are looking for future campouts, especially after dark, this public event might inspire star-gazing beginners.
According to the news release, to reach the Moon Walk from Sundance, travel northeast on East Cleveland Street for just over one mile, then turn north (left) onto Government Valley Road (Crook County Road Number 123).
Follow Government Valley Road for about two miles, then turn west (left) into the Sundance Horse Camp.
Event signs will be posted at major intersections to help guide participants to the parking area, the news release said.
The Forest Service is encouraging visitors to bring binoculars, flashlights, water, and bug repellant; and to dress for cooler evening temperatures. Long pants and sturdy footwear, such as hiking boots or athletic shoes, are recommended for visitors' comfort and safety while hiking on uneven terrain. Arrive early to aid in parking vehicles, because more than 120 visitors per walk have been attending the programs.
The program may be canceled unexpectedly due to unforeseen reasons such as lightning, high fire danger, wildfire, and other safety reasons beyond the Forest Service's control, the news release said. The program will not be canceled due to rain unless lightning is spotted. If the Moon Walk is canceled in advance due to severe weather forecasted, the notice of cancellation will be placed on the Black Hills National Forest Facebook page, Twitter account, and the Black Hills National Forest website.