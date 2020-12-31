More areas opened at Terry Peak

LEAD | Monday night's winter storm had little impact on adding more snow to Terry Peak Ski Area, but the resort has been able to open one more trail and provide limited access to the terrain park.

According to a news release Wednesday from Marketing Director Linda Derosier, Terry Peak's Snowstorm Trail has been added to the list of open areas. Full access to Stewart Slope and Surprise Trails and the lower portion of Welcome Trail remains available.

Four small features at the Terrain Park are open, but the medium and large features remain closed. The Stewart Lift and Surprise Express Lift are available with the Snow Carpet to bring skiers and snowboarders to the top of the open trails.

Monday's winter storm dropped only two inches of snow on the mountain, but Derosier said crews have been busy laying down and grooming man-made snow on the open trails, with more to come. The base depth on the open trails and terrain park range from 10-14 inches.

Terry Peak Ski Area will remain open through the New Year holiday, but with limited admittance and discounted lift tickets because of the lack of snow on the park's 16 closed trails.