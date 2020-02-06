Motorcycle club opposes annexation by city of Sturgis

Both properties are adjacent or close to the city’s current western boundary. The attempted annexations are a continuation of other annexations of contiguous parcels that were recently completed around the city.

City manager Daniel Ainslie listed five state statutes a municipality may use to authorize annexation:

-- When a tax inequity exists because of the provision of urban services to a developing area.

-- When it is necessary that the city be allowed to exercise proper municipal powers to ensure orderly growth and development.

-- When the city is willing and able to provide urban services from which an adjacent area would benefit.

-- When the development of an area may adversely affect the health and safety of the residents of the city.

-- When there exists a mutual interest between the city and a developing area.

Ainslie said both properties met most, if not all, the factors for annexation.

“The city’s potential annexation of the property owned by the Jackpine Gypsies is in the best interests of the city,” Ainslie said.