The rumble of the 2018 Sturgis motorcycle rally is now just a fading echo from August, but motorheads still have a chance for two-wheeled entertainment events this weekend in Deadwood and Sturgis.
South Dakota’s own James Carter is promoting a first-of-its-kind motorcycle event on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Days of ’76 arena, also known as the Deadwood Events Center.
The Deadwood All In Freestyle Motocross Show features motocross, snowmobile and quad (4-wheeler) freestyle tricks and stunts involving riders getting plenty of air under their machines.
“People will see pretty much anything and everything they’ve seen on TV, at X-games, or at any of the Nitro Circus shows,” Carter said.
The 2-1/2 hour show will include skilled riders from ESPN’s X Games, Nitro Circus, Red Bull X Fighter and Nitro World Games, Carter said.
Appearing in Deadwood along with Carter, will be Jeremy " Twitch" Stenberg, a 14-time X Games Moto X Medalist; Axell " Slay" Hodges, a social media video sensation; Anthony Murray, Montana freestylist Keith Sayers; Billy Kohut of Canada; Cody Elkins, world record holder on a 4-wheeler; Willie Elam, 2018 Winter X Games Snowmobile Medalist.
Carter, a 10-year veteran MXer, is well-known to local freestyle MX fans, performing in Nitro Circus and other shows in Rapid City in the past few years.
Friends in Deadwood approached him about promoting a freestyle motocross show in Deadwood, with city officials finally offering him a date, with the schedule being favorable to his fellow riders.
“It all started coming together,” he said.
Carter said riders will do motorcycle, snowmobile and 4-wheeler backflips, hanging off the machines upside-down, flying free of the machines.
“It’s going to be action-packed, all the way around,” he said.
Murray is preparing for a front-flip off a 75-foot-ramp, Carter said.
“There’s very few people doing that trick right now,” he said. “That’s a big thing for Deadwood to have that going on up here.”
Carter, who got his start in bicycle motocross in Rapid City, has been performing at freestyle motocross shows around the world for 10 years.
Traveling “anywhere and everywhere,” riding and performing has been a dream for him, he said.
“I chased the dream as I was younger and kept pushing forward with it,” he said. “Whatever you put your mind to, and if you keep the positive mindset, you can reach anything.
“I always look forward to riding in front of my home town,” he said. “My family gets to come and see me.”
Tickets are available at tix@blackhillsvacations.com. Prices range from $10.50 to $15.50 for general admission and $20.50 to $25.50 for reserved sections.
Also, this weekend, in downtown Sturgis, is the 6th annual Sturgis Supermoto.
The American Motorcyclist Association-sanctioned championship event combines pavement racing right on Main Street with dirt portions, including aerial sections included as well.
The racing schedule includes races starting with practice at 5 p.m. and races starting at 6 p.m. on Friday evening and during the day on Saturday in downtown Sturgis.
Saturday’s AMA Supermoto National Championship Series race starts with 9:30 a.m. practice for Kids, Pro Open, Pro Lites, Amateur, Sportsman and Vet classes.
Qualifying heats for all classes starts at 11 a.m., with the first of two main events starting at 12:30 p.m. The second main events for all classes are set for 2:30 p.m.
Awards and a post-race party are at 7 p.m. at The Loud American.