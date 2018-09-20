When Chris Koletzky took over the head football coaching duties at Sturgis Brown High School in 2015, the Scoopers listed a small roster of players, with just six seniors.
The new SBHS coach, a football product of Yankton High School and the University of South Dakota, made a concerted effort to get players into the program, paying off this year with 63 players grades 9-12 including 12 seniors on the roster.
"That's the largest number we've had since I've been head coach," Koletzky said. "If you don't have numbers, nothing else matters."
A trio of seniors have sparked the resurgence. Quarterback Gavin West and wingbacks Cedrick Stabber and Manny Gallosa have combined for 15 rushing touchdowns in the team's first four games.
Junior running back Trevor Erlenbusch averages around eight yards per carry.
"Speed and athleticism of our skill players is a strength," said Koletzky, who previously served eight seasons as an assistant coach for the Scoopers. "We spread the offense around with each player getting about 10 carries-per-game.
"Our offense has morphed into something different than we imagined. Gavin is so dangerous at quarterback," he added.
West is in his second season as signal caller for the Scoopers. He has played the game since fourth grade.
"I like the contact, the family feel, the brotherhood of the game. We are playing together as a team," West said.
Gallosa is a four-year member of the varsity squad. Stabber has donned the pads and helmet for the first time since eighth grade.
"I decided to give it a shot again," said Stabber. "Football is a lot more fast-paced and physical than other sports."
"Some of the runs I've seen Cedrick have are unbelievable," said Koletzky.
Koletzky said the tackle tandem of Cy Eixenberger and Zyairr Johnson-Landoll is key in the offensive line.
The defensive front is led by tackles Jay Krull and Johnson-Langdoll and 325-pound junior end Justin Green.
"We have to get better at stopping the run," said Koletzky.
Sturgis Brown dropped its season opener to Black Hills Conference Mount Rushmore rival Belle Fourche 18-15 Aug. 25.
"Belle Fourche had a good game plan," said Koletzky. "The interior line is Belle's strength. We didn't execute well enough."
Sturgis Brown kicked off the home portion of its schedule, claiming a 61-27 triumph over Douglas on Aug. 31, setting all-time school scoring records with a plethora of big plays against a young Patriot squad.
"Our guys realized we have potential," Koletzky said.
Up next for the Scoopers was a matchup with former Greater Dakota Conference rival Rapid City Central.
The Cobblers collected a 54-27 win over Sturgis Brown in the Rushmore Bowl Sep. 7.
Central took an early 14-0 lead. The Scoopers finally found their offensive footing, but were playing catch-up all night.
"We hung in there and never gave up," said Koletzky. "A lot of our guys played both offense and defense."
The Scoopers ended a long drought last Friday, notching a 33-20 win over St. Thomas More. The win marked the Scoopers' first-ever varsity football victory over the Cavaliers.
"St. Thomas More is coached so well," said Koletzky. "They make you earn everything. Our kids played hard."
Koletzky said SBHS keyed on More quarterback Ryder Kirsch.
"It was awesome," said West of the win over their BHCMR foes. "We came out playing aggressive and wanted to win."
The Scoopers visit I-90 and BHCMR rival Spearfish Friday at 6 p.m. at Lyle Hare Stadium.
"The rivalry games with Spearfish are always close," said Koletzky. "I can't remember a Spearfish game not coming down to the fourth quarter."
The Scoopers entertain Pierre T.F. Riggs in their homecoming game Sept. 28.
"The Pierre game will show where we are at," said Koletzky.