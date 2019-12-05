Audiences will be treated to a full evening of food, music, and theatrical entertainment in Clare and Josef Meier Hall during the Black Hills State University presentation of “A Madrigal Dinner” Dec. 5-7.
The Madrigal Dinner is an annual fundraising event for the BHSU Music Department featuring a small ensemble of 18 student singers specializing in performing early music each fall semester. The event begins at 6 p.m. each evening Dec. 5-7 and tickets are $45 each.
The singers, in Renaissance garb, will portray a 16th-century king, queen and court who have invited the audience to a Christmas feast in the castle’s great hall. During the dinner portion of the evening, the court and the court jester will present a program with performances of several traditional carols including “The Boar’s Head Carol,” “A Wassail Song,” and of course, “Silent Night.”
In addition to beautiful music, the audience will enjoy a wonderful meal catered by A’viands. The first course is a Roasted Garlic, Sage Pesto, Pumpkin Soup followed by Butter Maple Glaze Smoke Turkey Legs with Sausage and Herb Stuffing and Green Beans. Apple Cinnamon Bread Pudding with Bourbon Carmel Sauce will be served for dessert.
After dessert, the court will perform a brief concert of Renaissance music.
The Madrigal Dinner typically sells out quickly, so make your reservations soon by visiting www.BHSU.edu/Madrigal or call Raena Martinez at 605-642-6420, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please indicate any dietary needs such as vegetarian meals or nut allergies when making reservations.
BHSU students participating in A Madrigal Dinner include:
Paul Carriveau, music education major from Spearfish
Hayes Chohon, music education major from Ainsworth, Neb.
Carissa Deming, music education major from Newcastle, Wyo.
Dustin Fox, history major from Sturgis
Amy Hahn, music education major from Gillette, Wyo.
Hailey Hanzlik, English major from Spearfish
Alexis Hauf, music education major from Box Elder
Mallary Hoffman, music education major from Brookings
Gwendolyn Hoops, composite music major from Sturgis
Bryce Mullaney, composite music major from Spearfish
Rylann Olson, music education major from Dickinson, N.D.
Eric Quaschnick, music education major from Spearfish
Hannah Rehmeier, music education major from Saint Onge
Greg Roling, music education major from Piedmont
Dillon Smith, outdoor education major from Watford City, N.D.
Christina Walton, English major from Spearfish
Grace Wetrich, outdoor education major from Sioux Falls