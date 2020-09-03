 Skip to main content
Mustangs rally in the City of Riders

STURGIS | Hundreds of owners and enthusiasts of America's original pony car, the Ford Mustang, are converging on Sturgis and the Black Hills for the 14th annual Sturgis Mustang Rally over this week and Labor Day weekend.

The event is billed as the largest Mustang Rally in the Midwest.

The event began Tuesday with registration at the ThunderDome in Sturgis, Deadwood Days at the Days of '76 grounds and the Deadwood Welcome Center. Participants are enjoying events through the week including autocrosses, drag racing, drift demonstrations, product shows, barrel racing, a car rodeo, driving classes, cruises around the Black Hills and eastern Wyoming, and poker runs.

The Show 'n Shine competition kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday along Main Street in Sturgis for the public to enjoy, along with the Mustang Parade at 5 p.m.

The Mustang Rally wraps up Sunday.

