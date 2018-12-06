Nearly 180 candidates for graduation will be recognized during the 176th Black Hills State University commencement ceremony.
The fall commencement ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Donald E. Young Sports and Fitness Center on the BHSU campus.
The public is invited to attend and celebrate the students’ achievements. Degrees to be awarded include six master’s degrees, 156 bachelor’s degrees, and 16 associate’s degrees.
Dr. Chris Crawford, provost and vice president for academic affairs at BHSU; Dr. Joan Wink, with the South Dakota Board of Regents; and Wyatt Osthus, president of the BHSU Student Senate; will offer greetings to the graduates.
BHSU President Dr. Tom Jackson, Jr., with the assistance of April Meeker, registrar at BHSU, will present diplomas to the graduation candidates.
Lauren Beyersdorf, president of the BHSU Alumni Association and title examiner at Black Hills Title Company, will welcome graduates into the community of more than 17,000 university alumni.
The National Anthem and “Hymn to BHSU” will be performed by the BHSU Chamber Singers under the direction of Dr. Jonathan Nero, professor of music. The processional and recessional will be performed by Dr. Symeon Waseen, associate professor of music, and Dr. Christopher Hahn, assistant professor of music.
The fall 2018 commencement ceremony will be broadcast live at BHSU.edu/Classof2018 for those who are unable to attend.
BHSU encourages attendees to share their commencement story on social media with the hashtag #BHSU2018 in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram posts. A photo gallery from the ceremony will be available at http://photos.BHSU.edu after Monday, Dec. 10.